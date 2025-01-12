Ben Fogle shares ultra-rare family photo ahead of big change at Henley home

Ben Fogle is feeling grateful. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the TV star paid tribute to his wife, Marina and their two children: son Ludovic, 15, and daughter Iona, 13. Posting a photo alongside his loved ones, Ben, 51, penned a heartwarming tribute.

"Of all the things I've done and experienced in life. Nothing makes me happier or prouder than this. Us. My family. My life. My, us," he wrote in the caption. A close-knit group, the quartet could be seen posing in a sun-soaked field.

Back in 2019, Ben and Marina decided to move out of London and onto a sprawling countryside estate in Henley, Oxfordshire. In subsequent years, they've shared updates from their family adventures in the most idyllic, leafy spots.

Residing in a stunning property equipped with a tennis court, swimming pool and vegetable patch, Ben and Marina's cottage serves as a rural haven for Ludo and Ionia when they're not at boarding school.

"We live in an old flint cottage in Oxfordshire. It is in a rural setting surrounded by woodland, fields and nature," Ben recalled to The Metro in 2023.

"We have plenty of deer that like to eat our roses, moles that dig up the lawn and even a wild population of wallabies that bounce into our garden and chase the dogs, but we love it."

According to The Sun, 2025 will mark a year of big changes for Ben and his family. In a new report, the publication stated that he had submitted planning permission, noting his hopes of transforming an existing garage and workshop into a podcast and yoga studio.

"The purpose built, multi-use building will provide home working space allowing the applicants to work from home and reduce the need to travel," noted the report.

Ben, who frequently travels for his career, would likely relish the opportunity to work remotely. Meanwhile, Marina, who produces two weekly podcasts – The Parent Hood and As Good As It Gets – would benefit from having a studio at their Henley home.

Ben and Marina are besotted with country living, but their love story begins in the city. Like something out of a rom-com, the two met by chance while walking their dogs in Hyde Park and later married in Portugal in 2006. Their son, Ludo, was born in 2009, and their daughter, Iona, arrived in 2011.

Speaking to HELLO! in 2019, Ben explained how he juggled his broadcasting career with being a hands-on dad. "I love spending time with the children, that's my favourite thing," he said.

"I'm obviously away a huge amount so to actually be with the children, I love for us to go on adventures together. We travel a lot around the world and Great Britain - we're very lucky to do that - and nothing gives me more pleasure than introducing them to a place, some people, some animals… I love seeing the inspiration in their eyes."