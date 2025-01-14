Why Ben Fogle's children don't live at £2.2m home with him and wife Marina

Ben Fogle has travelled the world over for his presenting career, hosting shows like Ben Fogle: New Lives in the Wild, but it's Henley in the UK that he calls home.

Back in 2019, Ben and his wife Marina decided to move out of London and onto a sprawling countryside estate in Henley, Oxfordshire – but here's why his children, Ludo and Iona, do not live there full time anymore…

WATCH: Ben Fogle films inside family home

Last year it was all change at the family home when the couple experienced an empty nest for the very first time, and that's due to their children's education. Marina revealed to The Times: "For the first time in nearly 15 years, I won't have any children at home during the week. My 13-year-old daughter has now joined her brother at a weekly boarding school."

The family have a huge garden

Ludo and Iona will come home for school breaks such as the summer holidays, and it's likely they will retreat home on what are known as 'exeat weekends', so there is still plenty of time for them to make the most of the property's idyllic location.

"We live in an old flint cottage in Oxfordshire. It is in a rural setting surrounded by woodland, fields and nature," Ben told The Metro in 2023.

Check out Ben's vegetable patch

The star frequently shows off corners of his idyllic property and picture-perfect garden for his fans to admire. In summer, it was the veg patch that got its moment of glory with fans adding "So beautiful," and: "Looks fabulous," on his Instagram post.

Their colossal estate has 1.3 acres of land, a tennis court, a swimming pool and a pond – it's sounding more and more like a royal residence if we're honest. But that's not where it ends…

Marina revealed the family's outdoor pool online

Renovations ahead

According to The Sun, 2025 will mark a year of big changes for Ben and his family. In a new report, the publication stated that he had submitted planning permission, noting his hopes of transforming an existing garage and workshop into a podcast and yoga studio.

"The purpose built, multi-use building will provide home working space allowing the applicants to work from home and reduce the need to travel," noted the report.

Ben is a popular TV presenter, but it seems his focus is turning to work he can do at home, such as podcasting.

We are keen to see what the new space looks like when it's complete!