Jennifer Aniston's sprawling backyard at $21m home sparkles with ethereal Christmas lights

Jennifer Aniston is getting in the festive spirit and even her beautiful backyard has been sprinkled with a little Christmas magic.

A beautiful photo of the backyard belonging to the Friends actress, 55, was shared by her interior designer Stephen Shadley. The stunning space twinkled under the glow of beautiful warm fairy lights wrapped around the trees that stood tall over the sprawling lush lawn.

The Morning Show star's backyard, which was designed by Marcello Villano, also featured a swimming pool that was lit from beneath so that the water glowed in the evening light. Jennifer's garden could easily be a pool house from a luxury resort as it featured four sunloungers, an L-shaped outdoor couch and a full-sized dining room table.

The space covers nearly two acres of land and boasts incredible views of the city skyline and the Pacific Ocean.

Though she is yet to share her interior decor style for Christmas 2024, from previous years fans can predict a large real tree covered in ornaments. In 2023, the Marley & Me actress took to Instagram to share a video where she was seen adding products from her haircare line LolaVie to the tree.

Meanwhile, in 2022 she purchased the cutest wooden reindeer decoration for her living room.

Jennifer's outdoor space

Jennifer's incredible pool-adorned space isn't the only zen outdoor area attached to her gorgeous $21 million Bel Air pad. The mid-century home features a separate zen garden surrounded by wood panelling for privacy as the main feature is an al fresco shower.

The shower, which is commonly found in sun-soaked LA homes of the rich and famous, are not only practical but add a sense of elevated luxury.

© Getty Outdoor showers are practical and aesthetic

"Outdoor showers provide an opportunity to play with different materials that can compliment a garden's design and bring a more luxe feel to the space," Michael Clarke, landscape architect, horticulturist, and founder of Yardwork previously told HELLO!.

© Instagram Jennifer's shower is like stepping into a luxe hotel room

"Additionally, they have not been common features in landscapes historically, and therefore provide a more exclusive option that is not common in a backyard."

The highlight of the home

Her indoor shower is equally as impressive. Earlier this week the Murder Mystery star was seen promoting her haircare line on Instagram from her stunning bathroom.

© Instagram Jennifer's bathroom is stunning

The space has a spa-like minimalist feel thanks to the luxe gray marble walls and floors. According to Architectural Digest, the A-lister and Stephen Shadley's shared aim in designing the interior of the home was to blend the "modernist ethos of the original scheme" with softened lines and added tactility through soft furnishings.