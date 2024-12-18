Jennifer Aniston accidentally reveals telling detail inside her $21 million mansion

Jennifer Aniston has given fans yet another glimpse into her extraordinary Bel Air home, and this time it’s her stunningly luxurious bathroom that’s stealing the spotlight.

On Tuesday, the Morning Show star shared a clip to her Instagram Stories, promoting her LolaVie haircare line just in time for the holiday season. However, it wasn’t just her shiny, perfectly styled locks that grabbed attention—it was the ultra-luxe setting behind her.

The 55-year-old actress, whose timeless beauty and down-to-earth charm have made her a global icon, casually revealed a bathroom that dreams are made of.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Jennifer Aniston shares new glimpse inside $21m Bel-Air mansion

The spacious, light-filled space boasts a jaw-dropping floor-to-ceiling glass steam shower with recessed lighting, dual pressurized showerheads, and a built-in seating area—an opulent touch often reserved for the very elite. Experts estimate such a custom steam shower can cost upwards of $25,000, showcasing just how extraordinary Jennifer's private haven is.

Adding another elegant twist, Jennifer replaced the expected bath mat with a plush, ornate Oriental carpet—proving her impeccable taste extends even to the most unexpected details.

© Instagram Jennifer accidentally reveals luxe detail

While many Hollywood homes ooze luxury, Jennifer’s refined aesthetic is uniquely her own, balancing glamour with a grounded sense of comfort and warmth.

Since joining Instagram in 2019, Jennifer has offered her massive fanbase glimpses of her spectacular home through subtle sneak peeks in photos and videos.

© Instagram Jennifer's shower is estimated to be worth $25,000

The Bel Air mansion, which she purchased in 2011 for a reported $21 million, is a sprawling 8,500-square-foot architectural gem originally designed by A. Quincy Jones and completed in 1965. The mid-century masterpiece sits on nearly two acres of land, offering breathtaking views of the city skyline and the Pacific Ocean.

The home’s interior and grounds have been meticulously transformed into a personal sanctuary. Landscape designer Marcello Villano and architect Anne Attiger reimagined the outdoor space, replacing a hillside vineyard with tranquil Asian-inspired gardens, terraced seating areas, and a seamless flow of indoor-outdoor spaces. Speaking to Architectural Digest in a 2018 cover story, Jennifer opened up about her deep connection to design, saying she would “want to be a designer” if she weren’t an actress.

© Instagram Jennifer Aniston's luxe shower

"There’s something about picking up fabrics and finishes that feeds my soul," Jennifer admitted. While she appreciated the modern minimalism of the house when she bought it, she worked with renowned AD100 interior designer Stephen Shadley to create a warmer, more livable space. "The house had good bones, but I wanted to make it feel like a home," she shared.

The result is a perfect blend of mid-century elegance and Jennifer’s signature laid-back style. Among the standout features is her enviable bathroom, which made headlines in 2020 when she posted a "morning after" shot following her SAG Award win for The Morning Show. In the now-iconic photo, her vintage Dior gown hung casually over her freestanding marble bathtub, her heels lay discarded on the floor, and her SAG trophy stood proudly nearby.

© Instagram Jennifer's luxe dressing room

The bathtub itself, minimalist and rectangular, sits beneath a vintage-inspired faucet, with floor-to-ceiling sliding doors that open onto a serene private courtyard. It’s the ultimate spot for a peaceful soak with nature just steps away.

Jennifer’s outdoor spaces are equally breathtaking. A chic cabana with a cozy fireplace sits beside a sprawling pool deck lined with sleek wooden panels and luxurious lounge chairs—an ideal spot for relaxing under the California sun. The home’s seamless connection to nature makes it feel both private and expansive, with lush greenery creating a sense of calm and seclusion.

© Instagram Jennifer on her breathtaking terrace

Inside, Jennifer’s master suite is a testament to understated luxury. A taupe area rug anchors the space beneath a low-sitting bed, lending a subtle '70s vibe to the room.

Behind the bed, soft lighting creates a warm ambiance, while a beanbag-style chair adds a playful, relaxed touch. Her walk-in closet—revealed in photos shared by her stylists Nina and Clare Hallworth—features floor-to-ceiling wardrobes, custom shelving, and recessed lighting, providing a sleek and functional space to house her iconic wardrobe.

In one memorable image from her Golden Globes dress fitting, Jennifer’s pristine closet was on full display, with rows of meticulously hung clothing, gold-accented cabinetry, and carefully curated accessories. Across from the wardrobe, a dark wood dresser with gold detailing adds a touch of timeless elegance, completing the space.

The living room, which was featured in her 2017 Smartwater campaign, perfectly reflects Jennifer’s signature style.

© Instagram Jennifer's lush bathroom

Anchored by iconic furniture pieces like a Mies van der Rohe daybed, Jacques Adnet armchairs, and a vintage Jean Royère Polar Bear sofa, the space is both polished and inviting. Wooden accent tables, framed photographs, and plush couches add personal touches, while a sleek gray fireplace provides a striking focal point.

Through the years, Jennifer’s Bel Air haven has become a reflection of her personality—sophisticated, stylish, and deeply personal.

Her love for design is evident in every corner, from the carefully chosen fabrics to the seamless integration of modern and vintage elements. "I love creating a space that feels like home," Jennifer said, adding that the process of transforming her house has been "so satisfying."