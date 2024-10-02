Jennifer Aniston shares new peek inside her jaw-dropping $21m Bel-Air mansion

Jennifer Aniston has shared another look inside her spectacular $21 million Bel-Air mansion.

The 55-year-old posted a video on Instagram on Tuesday which featured her sitting in her open-plan living room while reading her new children's book, Clydeo Takes a Bite Out of Life, to her four dogs.

In the clip, which you can watch below, Jennifer is wearing a black slip dress and aviator glasses while sitting on a wooden stool while her beloved pet pooches occupy a white couch opposite her.

WATCH: Jennifer Aniston shares glimpse inside jaw-dropping Bel-Air mansion

"Looks like I have this audience wrapped around my finger…," she captioned the post, adding: "@callmeclydeo's book is out NOW."

While Jennifer is reading, the camera pans around the room and reveals more details about her cozy living space.

The room is flooded with natural light thanks to the floor-to-ceiling windows, which overlook views of lush greenery.

There are potted plants and a large black and gray abstract carpet that covers the center of the black wooden flooring.

© Instagram Jennifer's living room is filled with natural light

A large flat-screen TV is mounted to a black-painted wall and sits above a built-in shelf adorned with framed artwork and coffee table books.

There is a circular, glass table which is home to more books and vibrant decorative flowers, a basket chair swing, and a fur-lined chaise lounge.

© Instagram Jennifer has a huge flat-screen TV mounted on the wall

The clip also gave a peek at Jennifer's small wine cellar which is next to her fireplace that sits in a charcoal alcove, and to the side of her kitchen.

Jennifer originally bought the 8,500-square-foot property for $12 million in 2011, but it has undergone extensive renovations over the years.

© Instagram The fireplace sits beside a small wine cellar

She enlisted the help of interior designer Stephen Shadley to transform it into a "warm" and "zen" space.

"Jen is drawn to wood, stone, and bronze, materials that have real substance and depth. No matter how beautiful or glamorous something is, it has to be warm and inviting," Stephen previously told Architectural Digest.

© Instagram Jennifer's kitchen also has black walls and wood finishes

Her mid-century home boasts almost two acres of land and features four bedrooms, six-and-a-half bathrooms, a swimming pool with an outdoor lounge area, a guesthouse, and even a chicken coup.

Outside there is also an incredible terrace with a glass edge and breathtaking city and ocean views.

© Instagram Jennifer's home has breathtaking views

The spawling home was even the setting for Jennifer's 2015 wedding to her ex-husband, Justin Theroux.

The couple exchanged vows at the beautiful mansion, almost three years to the day after they got engaged.

© Instagram Jennifer's home comes with a pool and plenty of outdoor space

The intimate backyard ceremony was attended by around 75 guests, including Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi, Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, Chelsea Handler, Jason Bateman, Jimmy Kimmel, and Jennifer's Friends co-stars.

In 2015, Justin revealed during an interview with Ryan Seacrest that Jennifer had turned the garage of her home into a walk-in closet.

© Getty Images Jennifer and Justin married in 2015 at her Bel-Air mansion

"We have made an extension on our house. I don't know what [was] made into what, but we found more room to create a better bathroom and a closet," he said.

"It sounds probably more elaborate than it is, but basically when we were out of town – she was working, I was working – we took that opportunity to create a little more closet space."