Daniel Craig alludes to his parenting style with Rachel Weisz: 'It's killing them'

Daniel Craig keeps his personal life under wraps, but will every so often allude to what he's like as a husband and a father away from the spotlight.

The 56-year-old English actor has been married to actress Rachel Weisz since 2011. They share a daughter, six-year-old Grace, who they raise in both London and the United States.

Daniel also shares a daughter named Ella with his first wife, Fiona Loudon, to whom he was married from 1992-94. Ella, 32, is also an actress, mostly working in theater, and is based in New York City.

Rachel, 54, shares a son, 18-year-old Henry, with her former partner of nine years, director Darren Aronofsky. Henry enjoys a good relationship with his stepfather, and was one of only four guests who attended their ultra-private 2011 wedding.

In a new conversation with W Magazine as part of their 2025 Best Performances issue (also including the likes of Angelina Jolie, Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez and more), the Queer actor spoke about his quirks when it comes to his acting, making Luca Guadagnino's acclaimed drama, and his views on private parenting.

When asked if he had a pet peeve, he immediately responded with "social media." The former James Bond doesn't have a social media account, nor does his wife.

While alluding to his protective fatherhood style, he stated his view that social media was particularly dangerous when it comes to "what it's doing to our kids," adding: "It's smoking, as far as I'm concerned. It's killing them."

During a recent conversation with the New York Times, Daniel also spoke about making measured decisions as an actor with his youngest in mind. "I've got a 6-year-old at home," he explained. "And I don't want to be away from home as much as I have in the past."

He also spoke about confronting ideas of fame and his relationship with the spotlight as a father, particularly once his stint with the Bond franchise ended and he had some time to pull back.

"I've had to examine myself a lot over the past 20 years to try and deal with it," he shared. "There was a time when I locked myself away. This is where the madness lies: You think, 'I can't go there because I'm so important.'"

Commenting on celebrity culture in general, particularly inspired by singer Chappell Roan's harsh words for invasive fans, Daniel also added: "Celebrity kills you."

"Really, it's a terrible, terrible thing that can happen and I think you've got to really fight against all of the things that it throws in your face, because it's so easy to be tempted," continuing: "Generating and maintaining that brand is about how much exposure you have."

He also conceded that he wouldn't have taken on a project like Queer while he was still playing 007, admitting: "I wouldn't have done it. I was so wrapped up in Bond and what that was, I would have been terrified of doing something like this."

Daniel also mentioned that he would've been wary of it coming across as "stunt casting," adding: "Especially early on with Bond, I was like, 'This is enough. Stay in my lane.'"