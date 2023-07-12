Rachel Weisz lives an idyllic life in New York City with her husband Daniel Craig and their children.

Despite being a famous actress, the Hollywood star is notoriously private. What's more, unlike many other celebrities, she has made the decision not to be on social media.

This means that her personal life is completely out of the spotlight, apart from on the few occasions she gives interviews.

© Getty Images Rachel Weisz is notoriously private - and even off of social media

The mother-of-two opened up about being offline during a recent interview with Porter magazine.

She joked: "I'm not very technologically savvy; I would be really [expletive] at it." Rachel's refreshing attitude towards social media also compliments her philosophy about privacy.

© Dominique Charriau The Hollywood star lives primarily in NYC

She told the publication: "I suppose, for me, the words 'private life' mean just that: that you have a private life, which is the real-life stuff. And then there's the fantasy stuff."

MORE: Rachel Weisz is unrecognizable in unseen school photos

MORE: Rachel Weisz gives rare insight into relationship with stepdaughter

She further opened up about this during a chat with The Guardian. "Celebrity – it really doesn’t mean anything to me. And it's no work at all to keep not showing up at events. It's no work at all, to keep a private life. Life can be demanding, life in a family can be complicated but I don’t even know what 'celebrity' means. I don't think of myself like that," she said.

© Getty Images Rachel with husband Daniel Craig

Rachel and Daniel share daughter Grace, four, and both have children from previous marriages.

MORE: Rachel Weisz wows with leg-lengthening outfit with a twist

The Definitely, Maybe actress shares 16-year-old son, Henry, with her former fiancé, director Darren Aronofsky.

They started dating in 2001 before getting engaged in 2005, though they never married and split in 2010.

© Paul Bruinooge Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig share daughter Ella and have two older children between them

Meanwhile, Daniel has a 31-year-old daughter, Ella, from his previous marriage to actress Fiona Loudon, who he was with from 1992 until 1994.

MORE: Rachel Weisz talks 'chaos' in family home with her rarely-seen children with Daniel Craig



Rachel ensures to balance her personal life and work schedule by having strict rules for herself too.

She told The Guardian: "When you have kids you do have to concentrate more on not bringing it home. And it is a skill to learn, that discipline. I think personally, it’s a skill that’s made me better at my job and better at my life – keeping the two very separate."

© Getty Images Rachel and Daniel are refreshingly down-to-earth

The Hollywood star also explained in a previous interview why she keeps her relationship under wraps with Daniel.

Talking to More magazine, she said: "He's just too famous. It would be a betrayal. You have to protect your marriage.

"When you're young, you tell your girlfriends everything. One of the great pleasures of not being an adolescent is that you don't have to share everything. When you're married, that door closes. The audience goes, and you're in your own life."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.