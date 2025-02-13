Does Gino D'Acampo's defiant home video have a secret family message?

Gino D'Acampo hit the headlines last week after ITV News uncovered multiple claims of historical "intimidating" and "sexually inappropriate" behaviour.

The celebrity chef has "firmly denied" the allegations and said they were "deeply upsetting" and on Wednesday he posted a defiant video of himself cooking at home.

With no mention of the controversy, the star simply got on with preparing a honey-glazed cod recipe for his followers to admire. Gino filmed inside his Hertfordshire home where he has an enormous, modern kitchen and behind him was a family tribute.

Positioned on the ledge of his extractor fan were a collection of personalised Nutella jars – one for each of the family and an additional one with the surname D'Acampo. The labels read Gino, Jessica (which is Gino's wife) and their three children's names Luciano, Rocco, and Mia.

The star is being accused of "sexually inappropriate" behaviour

Is this display a purposeful show of solidarity, or just a coincidence?

Council complaints

© Instagram Gino's home is a grand affair

His £1.25 million Georgian property has been a bone of contention between Gino and the council, due to the TV star wanting to shut a public footpath that ran down the side of his house.

Neighbours fought back as the path leads to Limes Court GP surgery and pharmacy, so access is required.

© Instagram Gino's Georgian home has a games room

Yahoo! News reported that Jessica wrote in a letter to the council: "I just want my family which includes young children to feel safe and secure and have privacy."

The mother of three claimed: "A couple of times I have had people in my garden taking pictures and there are frequent knocks on the door with people asking for pictures of Gino or signed books."

© Instagram The celebrity chef has a holiday home too

It is believed that the path remains open after the debate.

The chef also has a home in Sardinia, which is comprised of two houses put together.

© Photo: Instagram Gino's Sardinian home

"The house next door to us came up for sale and I bought it, and we now have no neighbours for miles – they may as well call it Gino Mountain! I’m currently turning that property into a stable, so that I can breed horses," he added in 2021.

There is also a basketball court, a lake and vineyards where Gino makes his own wine.

Gordon Ramsay distances himself

© Shutterstock Gordon Ramsay has not worked on a series with Gino since 2022

Gino has worked with fellow chef Gordon Ramsay for many years, but in light of these allegations, Gordon has personally stayed quiet. Only his business spokesperson has said: "Studio Ramsay has not worked on a series with Gino D'Acampo since 2022."

They added: "We take all allegations of inappropriate behaviour and workplace misconduct seriously, promptly investigate, and take appropriate remedial action when warranted."

Despite their on-screen chemistry, Gino’s exit from Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip and the recent controversy have raised questions about his relationship with Gino.