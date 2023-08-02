Gino D'Acampo's two side-by-side Sardinian villas are a real-life holiday escape in new video

Gino D'Acampo, 47, is enjoying his summer holidays in Italy, where he shares his second home with his wife Jessica and kids Luciano, Rocco and Mia.

The This Morning star left his £1.25million mansion in Hertfordshire for his Sardinian villa, Isla D’Acampo in Telti, which offers the family plenty of space to relax and unwind during the summer months – just look at his latest video for proof.

"I think the peacocks in Villa D’Acampo are getting a little too comfortable…GDx," Gino captioned the clip, which showed two peacocks strutting around on top of his table tennis table. He walked past a wicker outdoor sofa with white cushions and towards the outdoor games area, which was positioned under a wooden awning with red and white pillars.

© Instagram The celebrity chef spends half the year in Sardinia with his family

It overlooked the sprawling driveway, complete with carports holding several white vehicles and a tall staircase covered with greenery.

"They're beautiful," commented one in reference to the peacocks, and another joked: "Leave them a couple of bats and a ball?"

© Instagram Gino shared a glimpse at their outdoor pool

Gino previously revealed he had enlisted the help of his daughter to lay the brick paving in the driveway after she asked if they could do a puzzle. The photo revealed red stairs leading up to the garden area, which has its own outdoor swimming pool and terrace where the family can take advantage of the warm climate while soaking in the surrounding country views.

© Instagram Mia was enlisted to help lay bricks in their driveway

There is also a basketball court, a lake and, of course, vineyards where Gino makes his own wine.

Inside, the property is just as rustic, with his kitchen featuring splashes of red against traditional stone, a huge open hallway with a winding staircase, and a living room with a huge open fireplace, stone flooring, brown leather sofas and cowhide footstool.

WATCH: Gino D'acampo Reveals Stunning Living Room Inside Sardinian Home

Gino first fell in love with Sardinia following a family holiday there when his eldest son was two years old. "Within four months of returning home from that trip we had bought our first place there, a three-bedroom villa in Pittulongu," he told The Telegraph.

© Instagram Gino's villa boasts rustic interiors

He later moved to Isla D’Acampo, but one property in the mountainous region of Telti clearly wasn't enough, as Gino admitted he ensured even more privacy by purchasing the property next door! "Three years ago, the house next door to us came up for sale and I bought it, and we now have no neighbours for miles – they may as well call it Gino Mountain! I’m currently turning that property into a stable, so that I can breed horses," he added in 2021.

Sardinia is where Gino and his family spent the coronavirus pandemic, and the celebrity chef told HELLO!: "I feel bad to say sometimes, but it was the best time I had in the last 10 years."

