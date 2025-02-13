Why Gordon Ramsay's children won’t inherit his three £19m homes

Gordon Ramsay is a doting dad to his six children, but the star is very adamant about how much he helps them out financially - so much so, they won’t inherit his impressive £11 million property empire one day.

In an unearthed interview with The Telegraph, the Kitchen Nightmares chef has spoken out about his tough love approach on children Megan, 26, Holly, 24, Jack, 24, Tilly, 23, Oscar, five, and Jesse, one.

WATCH: Gordon Ramsay's family life revealed

Speaking about the fortune he's amassed over the course of his career, he said: “It's definitely not going to them, and that's not in a mean way; it's to not spoil them.”

Where are Gordon Ramsay’s properties?

The family have a West London home, a beachfront Cornwall retreat and quirky Los Angeles residence.

The family have a chic entrance hall

Gordon purchased his London property in 2002 for £7 million. The residence has a very chic hallway with monochrome tiles and large black-and-white framed prints hanging on the walls. Their open-plan dining area has a wall of bi-folding doors overlooking their pristine garden space. The dining area has a large wooden table where we are sure they enjoy delicious dishes cooked by dad!

© Photo: Instagram Gordon's epic Cornish home has an amazing pool

The Ramsays built a 1920s Cornwall coast home in 2015, and at a staggering £4.4 million it was the second-highest house sale in Cornwall's history when they bought it at the time.

They spent six years designing and building their family home on the plot of the now-demolished five-bedroom property.

It is reported that his pad is now worth a dazzling £6 million after many renovations, including adding a boathouse and a wine cellar. The chef is particularly proud of his outdoor pool, which looks seriously epic. It is also reported that the Ramsays have made their property more eco-friendly, possibly with a renewable energy source.

The family have quirky artwork on the wall

The family's US residence has been showcased in the past, including the all-white chic dining room with giant smiley face artwork and striking blue chandelier.

Although they will not be inheriting the family's megamansions, they will be given a little helping hand from the celebrity chef. “The only thing I’ve agreed with Tana is they get a 25 per cent deposit on a flat, but not the whole flat,” he told the publication.

© Instagram Holly Ramsay is engaged to swimmer Adam Peaty

In 2021, Gordon's daughter Holly purchased her first apartment, around the corner from her parents’ London abode. It’s a £800,000 two-bedroom flat, meaning that Gordon could have potentially forked out £200,000 to help his daughter out! She reportedly now lives in Surrey with her fiancé Adam Peaty.

The couple got engaged in In September 2024 and Sharing her news, Holly gushed: "I am marrying my best friend. I truly cannot put into words how I am feeling right now. I still remember how big my smile was the morning I got home from my first date with you. Thank you for letting the little girl inside of me feel loved, seen and happier than ever. I love you & I cannot wait to be your wife."