Law and Order's Mehcad Brooks' NYC apartment is seriously impressive

Mehcad Brooks is reaching new heights of success thanks to his role as Jalen Shaw on beloved crime show, Law and Order, and on the upcoming new season of HBO's And Just Like That.

But when the Austin-born actor, 44, isn't busy working on set, he can be found at his lavish apartment in the Big Apple, where he lives with his stunning wife, Frida.

Mehcad, a former Calvin Klein model, has shared the occasional photo of his NYC pad on his Instagram page to his 382,000 followers and from what we've seen it looks so impressive.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: 8 jaw-dropping celebrity homes

1/ 5 © Instagram One photo Mehcad shared recently gives us a glimpse of the couple's living room. The star shared the photo which shows him lying down on what appears to be a large L-shaped cream sofa which is placed in the center of the room. The corner of a coffee table can be seen just next to the sofa in the middle of the floor which is topped with stylish laminated wood. MORE: Law and Order star Mehcad Brooks has a famous father A television unit is fixed onto the wall directly opposite the sofa and directly underneath the flat-screen TV is an in-built fire, meaning Mehcad and Frida can enjoy cosy nights on the sofa with the fire on while watching their favorite shows. Frida and Mehcad have put their own stamp on their home with their personal touches including peacock feathers arranged in a vase and an ornate Buddha statue.

2/ 5 © Instagram While the devastating wildfires in LA were happening last month, Mehcad shared a video with his fans sending his thoughts and well wishes from the East Coast. He filmed the video in one room in his apartment which has unique artwork pieces. The actor has placed decorative bear head figures on the wall and there is also a large monochrome art piece on the wall behind him.

3/ 5 © Instagram Another impressive part of Mehcad and Frida's apartment is the enormous roof terrace just outside their home. Mehcad took a video for his Instagram from the spacious outdoor area, and it serves as the perfect spot to get outside. No doubt, as residents of the concrete jungle, Mehcad and Frida are grateful for the terrace.

4/ 5 © Instagram The area spans across more than one wall and is generously sized. There are plenty of pretty plants dotted across the patio. A punching bag is placed in the corner for when fitness-fanatic Mehcad fancies an outdoor workout.