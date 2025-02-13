Law and Order's Mehcad Brooks' NYC apartment is seriously impressive

A television unit is fixed onto the wall directly opposite the sofa and directly underneath the flat-screen TV is an in-built fire, meaning Mehcad and Frida can enjoy cosy nights on the sofa with the fire on while watching their favorite shows.
Frida and Mehcad have put their own stamp on their home with their personal touches including peacock feathers arranged in a vase and an ornate Buddha statue.
While the devastating wildfires in LA were happening last month, Mehcad shared a video with his fans sending his thoughts and well wishes from the East Coast.
He filmed the video in one room in his apartment which has unique artwork pieces.
The actor has placed decorative bear head figures on the wall and there is also a large monochrome art piece on the wall behind him.
Another impressive part of Mehcad and Frida's apartment is the enormous roof terrace just outside their home.
Mehcad took a video for his Instagram from the spacious outdoor area, and it serves as the perfect spot to get outside.
No doubt, as residents of the concrete jungle, Mehcad and Frida are grateful for the terrace.
The area spans across more than one wall and is generously sized.
There are plenty of pretty plants dotted across the patio.
A punching bag is placed in the corner for when fitness-fanatic Mehcad fancies an outdoor workout.
Frida has shared some photos of their apartment in New York, too.
This photo shows her performing her morning mantras and meditation.
The room has plenty of colorful aspects thanks to the abundance of plants and pretty trinkets.