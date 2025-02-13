Jessica Alba's fresh glimpse inside $10m family home Cash Warren has left behind

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren announced to the world in January that they had decided to separate, and it seems they're making things official.

The couple met more than twenty years ago on the set of Fantastic Four and went on to welcome three children: Honor Marie, 16, Haven Garner, 13, and their son Hayes, seven.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Jessica Alba's love story amid split from Cash Warren

Up until recently, the family were residing as a five in a $10 million mansion in Los Angeles, however, according to MailOnline, Cash has moved out of their home and found his own property nearby in light of their split.

The publication states that Cash, a film producer, has moved his belongings into an apartment in the exclusive Ten Thousand building close to Beverly Hills.

Meanwhile, more recently, Jessica shared a glimpse of the family home he left behind in a series of photographs on her Instagram.

One snap shared on her social media reveals a peek at her private bedroom at home. The Honey actress was taking a selfie while perched on the bed which appeared to have a rattan headboard.

© Instagram Jessica Alba lives in Los Angeles with her three children

We can't see much beyond the headboard, but the walls appear to be white with a framed photo on the wall behind her.

Another photo was a mirror selfie that the mother-of-three took in her swanky bathroom. The plush bathroom looks like it belongs in a hotel with its free-standing bath tucked away on wooden decking behind some glass doors.

The bath is also nestled in front of the window so Jessica can enjoy a nice view from the bathroom, while plenty of foliage dotted around the area adds texture, colour and a luxury spa finish.

© Instagram Jessica Alba's luxe bathroom wouldn't look out of place at a hotel

According to Architectural Digest, the family moved into the property in 2019 and the home is located in a leafy suburb of Los Angeles, meaning Jessica and her kids were afforded privacy as well as the best of both city and rural living.

In an interview with AD talking about the 40 birthday bash Jessica threw her husband at the time, she described the home as their "dream house". She added: "We wanted a place to watch our kids play and grow up."

© Getty Images Jessica Alba and Cash Warren met in 2004 and married in 2008

Jessica also said at the time: "I thought, I have an imagination and I know what I want. I walked in and knew within 20 minutes, even though [the previous owners' style] wasn't our vibe, this was exactly what we were looking for."

Despite the split, Jessica seems to be living life to the full this year. The star and her daughters recently got back from a weekend in New Orleans where they attended the Super Bowl.

Jessica and her daughters headed to NOLA for the Super Bowl View post on Instagram

Jessica shared photos with her two girls watching the big game and the epic Half-Time show from the stands, writing in the caption that their time in NOLA was "everything".