Victoria Beckham 'about to leave London' in new update

David and Victoria Beckham split their time between their various palatial pads in London, the Cotswolds and Miami, but on Wednesday, VB took to Instagram to share she was leaving their home in the English capital for new pastures.

Speaking to the camera wearing a plum collared shirt, the 50-year-old told her fans: "I am about to leave London, heading to Ireland."

The beauty brand founder explained to her followers she was "excited" to be flying to Dublin to host an event on "all things beauty" at department store Brown Thomas.

© Instagram Victoria Beckham made a flying visit to Dublin

Victoria met with fans of her brand, writing: "So lovely to have spent the day at @officialbrownthomas in beautiful Dublin, sharing all things #VictoriaBeckhamBeauty. Thanks so much to everyone who came out to see me!"

The fashion icon donned an oversized blazer and flared trousers combo for her trip to the Irish city, wearing a high-legged white bodysuit underneath to complete the look.

Victoria didn't share whether she planned to return to London the same night, or make the most of her time on the Emerald Isle, but one thing we're certain of is that David did not join her.

Her husband is currently at their Cotswolds home in Oxfordshire, a place that Victoria told Gwyneth Paltrow they try to go to every weekend.

Their sprawling countryside property makes for the perfect retreat for the busy family, with David sharing at the weekend that he was enjoying their £20,000 home sauna.

© Instagram David Beckham loves his home sauna

Sharing a shirtless photo of himself in his underwear and a towel, reclining outside the sauna, David wrote: "Easy like Sunday morning. Self-care is always important."

The sauna fits up to six people, making it perfect for the whole Beckham clan to decamp to and debrief on their weeks, be it at school, in the office or on the football pitch!

© Instagram The Beckham's have their own sauna at their country home

As well as the sauna, created by Iglucraft, David also has a hot tub from the same brand, costing around £5,000. The tub can be heated, for a relaxing soak, or it can be filled with cold water for cold water therapy – a wellness ritual David is famously a fan of, often sharing photos of himself wearing a woolly hat while sitting in the ice.

If he heats the water, the tub can fit five people – and sounds far more welcoming than the cold water option! Though Victoria is dedicated to her health and wellness routine, we can't see the Spice Girl enjoying sub zero temperatures!