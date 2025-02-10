Amanda Holden unveils new bedroom at £7m mansion drenched in Hollywood glamour

It's no secret that Amanda Holden is a big fan of interior design and the TV personality recently unveiled a gorgeous new bedroom drenched in glamour.

The Britain's Got Talent judge, 53, lives in a sprawling mansion in Surrey with her husband Chris Hughes and their two daughters, Lexi, 19, and Hollie, 13 and we often get glimpses of the impressive rooms.

© Instagram Amanda took to Instagram to show off the swanky new room

Most recently, Amanda was keen to show off a newly refurbished guest bedroom at their £7m home and we love how art-deco it is.

The room is mostly designed with dusty pink as the primary colour and there are plenty of nods to old Hollywood glamour.

The wallpaper is a gorgeous art-deco pattern that makes the entire room stand out.

However, Amanda cleverly paired the wallpaper with chic panelling underneath, giving the walls an added layer of texture and design.

The floors are a dark wooden parquet, with a cream, gold and pale pink rug on top adding comfort underfoot.

The rug also features a classic pattern around the rectangle shape with decadent birds scattered across the carpet, making it even more eye-catching.

One standout part of the room is the extravagant chandelier-style light fitting hanging from the ceiling. The dazzling feature is made up of rose gold glass cylinders, almost resembling an upside-down champagne tower, and wouldn't look out of place at a Great Gatsby party!

© Instagram The super chic dressing table in the new bedroom

Other finer details that bring the room together include the dusty pink upholstery on the headboard, as well as the tonal cushions, throws and duvet on the bed.

At the foot of the double bed is a gold and cream ottoman. The bedside table is also beautifully dressed with a pink velvet lamp and intricate ornaments.

© Instagram Amanda's new guest bedroom at her home in Surrey

Amanda was thrilled with the finished result and was keen to pass on her expertise to her followers. She wrote in the caption: "As you know, Amanda & Alan is on every Friday @bbc 1 8:30pm and the whole series is available to binge on @bbciplayer.

"Here is another room reveal from my own home. Our guest room. I know this is the stuff you guys enjoy. The beautiful rug is from @wendymorrisondesign. Any questions about wallpaper. Chandelier etc leave below -I'll answer xxx."

Amanda and Chris' impressive mansion she designed herself

The guest bedroom isn’t the only room in the house that Amanda turned her interior design skills to.

With the help of other designers, Amanda also decorated her daughter's bedrooms in a similar theme, adding that Lexi was a huge fan of Gatsby and "art-deco vibes" while also incorporating her favourite colour, green.

© Instagram Her eldest daughter Lexi has a green bedroom inspired by The Great Gatsby

The before clip of Lexi's room shows a neutral carpet, with plain walls and a grey bed complete with Lilo and Stitch bedding. In the after, the carpet has been replaced with chic wooden flooring, and in the place of Lexi's original bed is a decadent green bed.

Finishing touches include mirrored side tables and dressing table, a velvet sofa and a stylish coffee table complete with fashion books.