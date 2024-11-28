Amanda Holden unveils daughter Hollie's luxurious walk-in wardrobe at £7m home

Amanda Holden enlisted style and organisation experts to revamp her daughter Hollie's stunning Beverly Hills-themed bedroom.

© Getty Images Amanda Holden with her daughter Hollie

The Heart FM breakfast host teamed up with the Style Sisters, Gemma Louise and Charlotte Reddington-Smith, who run a detox company that promises to help you live an organised and stylish life.

The duo took to Instagram to document their transformation of Amanda's 12-year-old daughter's lavish walk-in wardrobe. Speaking to the camera, they said: "We’re back at the lovely Amanda Holden's house today and we are organising and detoxing her little girls' room."

Style Sisters organised Hollie's wardrobe The Style Sisters showed off their transformation of Amanda Holden’s daughter's wardrobe

The pair described Hollie's abode as a "Beverly Hills hotel bedroom" as they showed off her multiple clothing rails and Hollywood-inspired dressing table.

"We're going to be going through it all making sure the clothes are age appropriate. She's just starting to get into her skincare and little bits so we're going to be organising the drawers," they added.

Hollie's wardrobe, which is decorated with a tasteful pink and white striped wallpaper that extends onto the ceiling, clearly keeps with the glamorous style of her mother's eye-watering £7 million Surrey mansion.

The lavish closet features multiple built-in drawers, hanging spaces, and shelving to exhibit Hollie's large shoe collection, while the floor length mirror and Hollywood dressing table ooze glitz and glam.

© Instagram Hollie's wardrobe features large storage space

Filming the organisation process, the Style Sisters said: "This is the beautiful space, shoes are causing an issue and we are going to detox and organise."

The duo also showed off the Britain's Got Talent judge's youngest daughter's bedroom. Hollie has decorated her sanctuary with a green leafed wallpaper and pink and white striped blinds that match her closet. The room featured a grand, white four post bed featuring a pink and white striped headboard and a pink velvet sofa decorated with green scatter cushions. The room is also furnished with a white chair placed tastefully in the corner.

© Instagram The bedroom is decorated with a green leaf wallpaper

Hollie's bedroom transformation comes after Amanda unveiled her jaw-dropping festive home transformation. A towering, frosted Christmas tree embellished with black and white baubles, bows, and sparkling fairy lights took centre stage by the staircase.

Meanwhile, the banister was adorned with a marching garland, while a stylish wreath decorated with rose gold and black baubles hung on her front door.

© Instagram Amanda transformed her home for the festive season

Amanda and her husband Chris Hughes purchased their opulent abode, which boasts an outdoor swimming pool and at-home gym, last year. The couple sold their former Surrey home for £5 million.