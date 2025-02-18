Lily Collins' $5m 'secluded oasis' LA home where she's nesting with new baby

Lily Collins and her husband Charlie McDowell surprised everyone when they announced to the world that they had welcomed a baby daughter named Tove Jane McDowell via surrogate at the beginning of this year.

The 35-year-old actress has, naturally, been lying low since the arrival of the little one and, luckily for them, the couple have more than one property to call home they can retreat to.

Lily and Charlie, who wed in 2021 after dating for two years, own homes in the UK, Denmark and the States.

© Instagram Lily shared the news that baby Tove was welcomed via surrogate

However, their primary residence is in Los Angeles, therefore, it's likely that this is where Lily is nesting following the arrival.

Lily Collins' LA life after welcoming baby Tove

Lily, who is the daughter of legendary drummer Phil Collins, has given a few glimpses of how she's finding life as a new mom.

The Emily in Paris actress shared a photo to her Instagram Stories of her walking along the road near their LA home pushing Tove in a buggy. She accompanied the sweet snap with three love-heart emojis.

© Instagram Lily shared this photo shortly after Tove was born

Meanwhile, the star shared another glimpse of their property in an adorable video of her singing to her daughter. Lily was cradling her daughter on her lap while, appropriately, singing some Genesis to her baby.

We can't see a huge amount of their Los Angeles mansion, but we can spot a bright green sofa in their living room. There are also large prints on the wall and floor-to-ceiling glass doors that appear to lead outside.

Lily has proudly shown off their mid-century home before. She and Charlie forked out $5.4 million for the amazing property located in Pasadena.

In a shoot with British Vogue, Lily described her home as her happy place and her "secluded oasis".

© Instagram Lily Collins shared a video of her singing Genesis to baby Tove

The gorgeous pictures show the classic mid-century décor complete with teak wooden cabinets, a huge fireplace, stunning orange-hued textures such as rugs and cushions, plus a kitchen with porcelain surfaces.

Lily told the publication how she and Charlie fell in love with the property almost immediately when they viewed it in 2021.

The couple are enjoying the early days of parenthood View post on Instagram

"We looked at each other, and it was just this overwhelming emotional experience where we didn't need to say more," she explained.

© Instagram Lily and Charlie's main home is in Los Angeles

Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell's property portfolio

LA is their main home, but Lily and her film director husband, who, like his wife, has British-American nationality, also enjoy spending time in Copenhagen where they bought a property in 2023.

The Golden Globe-nominated actress has shared photos from their time on the continent, including snaps of them visiting museums and taking in the sights of the Scandi city.

© Instagram Charlie and Lily also have a home in Denmark

Meanwhile, up until Tove was born in January, Lily and Charlie were spending time in the UK as Lily was appearing in the West End production of Barcelona.

Lily grew up in England and she previously told the Evening Standard that she still spends time at one of her childhood homes in West Sussex.

The Love, Rosie star moved to the States at age six when her parents split but kept roots in the UK.