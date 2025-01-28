Cameron Diaz shares a look inside radiant family home with Benji Madden and kids Raddix and Cardinal

Cameron Diaz keeps her private life guarded, but doesn't shy away from sharing occasional glimpses inside her world.

The actress, 52, is in the midst of a comeback to acting following the arrival of her Netflix action-comedy Back in Action with Jamie Foxx.

The film kicks off an eventful year for the star, who spent 2024 tending to her newborn son Cardinal with husband Benji Madden. The couple are also parents to five-year-old daughter Raddix.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Cameron Diaz showcases her impressive kitchen

But now, Cameron is once again embracing the spotlight, but this time to support her close friend Demi Moore, who is in the midst of a career renaissance thanks to her acclaimed performance in Coralie Fargeat's The Substance.

Cameron joined Demi and their fellow Charlie's Angels stars Lucy Liu and Drew Barrymore from their respective homes for a wide-ranging conversation with Vanity Fair about standards for women in the world and Hollywood, praise for the newly Oscar nominated Demi, as well as commentary on The Substance.

The conversation over video shared a look inside the Bad Teacher star's beautifully sunny family home. She and Benji divide their time between a condo in Manhattan and her longtime home on the Sunset Strip in Hollywood Hills.

© Vanity Fair Cameron spoke with Demi Moore, Lucy Liu and Drew Barrymore from her home

The decor of the space, likely Cameron's office, was marked with various plants and touches of modern style, including an earthen vase and a crystal bowl. Sunlight poured into the room as she excitedly spoke with her friends.

During the talk, as a mother of a young girl herself, the actress commented on connecting with the movie's themes of aging in the entertainment industry and the shorter shelf life for women, who are primarily "objectified" and valued for their appearance.

MORE: Meet Cameron Diaz's striking lookalike sister Chimene

"All women, we are conditioned to be objectified — period," she noted. "Whether we are movie stars [or not], it's just every woman. Obviously it's more extreme in our circumstances, because we're projected onto a screen and literally objectified. We've had dolls made out of us."

© Instagram She shares her two children with husband Benji Madden

"It's just so innate. It's so ingrained in us. We bow down to that. We serve that objectification. We try to meet its request in so many ways," she continued.

"In watching you give this performance, you don't have to ask anybody's permission. It's as if there was a constitution written in the film industry that laid out what the film industry was, and everybody has been abiding by it for the last however many decades."

MORE: Cameron Diaz shares rare glimpse into life with two kids with Benji Madden

"Y'all went in and just shredded it to pieces and said, I do not agree with this constitution. We are rewriting this. And not only that, but we're going to in the most audacious, violent, crazy way that you could possibly do it."

© Getty Images Cameron just made her acting comeback with "Back in Action"

Demi also commented on the way she was affected in particular by the response to a bikini scene she did with Cameron in their 2003 movie Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle.

MORE: Benji Madden admits Cameron Diaz marriage isn't 'perfect'

"[The scene] became this kind of big media interpretation — that ironically was attached to me, as if I was about my body versus it being just a part of the story that we were telling: this great cinematic moment of Cameron and I being on the beach."

© Getty Images The actress praised Demi for her layered work in "The Substance"

"I felt more of the experience that my character [in The Substance] goes through in my 40s than I feel today. I didn't quite fit anywhere. I wasn't 30. I wasn't 20, but I wasn't what at that time people thought of as somebody 40. I felt very lost."