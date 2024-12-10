Kelly Ripa shares look inside kids Michael, Lola and Joaquin's bedrooms at their lavish $27m townhouse

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos treat their home like an escape from the constantly shifting world of television, retreating to their safe space after hosting LIVE with Kelly and Mark each morning.

The couple recently gave Architectural Digest a look inside their $27 million townhouse on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, sharing the intimate and luxurious touches that make their house a home.

Kelly, 54, and Mark, 53, purchased the lavish structure 12 years ago and have since turned it into a modern marvel, boasting touches of French and old Hollywood glamor (which Kelly says was inspired by the film Mommie Dearest) and practical applications for their family-of-five.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Meet Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Family

They explained that when they moved into their home, major design considerations were made for the sake of their three children, Michael, Lola and Joaquin, now 27, 23 and 21 years old respectively.

"We needed a place for all the scooters, bikes, and sports equipment," Mark shared of his reaction when they first moved in, working with their home designer to create spaces for their kids' outdoor equipment and even a storage cabinet for shoes and guest slippers. "We don't wear shoes in the house," Kelly added.

The former All My Children stars also shared some glimpses inside their kids' rooms. Michael is currently living in Brooklyn as he works with Bravo Productions. Lola is living in London alongside her boyfriend, while Joaquin is currently a senior at the University of Michigan.

Kelly revealed that while many parts of the home had changed, Michael, Lola and Joaquin's rooms have remained the same, explaining that it was to encourage them to visit more.

MORE: Kelly Ripa wakes up to monumental discovery about husband Mark Consuelos

She also professed her own adoration for the home, quipping: "I don't want to sound morbid, but they'll have to carry me out of here feet first because I have gotten good and comfortable in this house."

© Instagram The couple live in a dreamy $27 million townhouse in NYC's Upper East Side

A look inside Lola's room in the new story showcased the musician's proclivity for pink and accents of beige and gold, featuring a plush sofa chair in her bedroom, a neon sign that reads "Lola," a book about Amy Winehouse, a heart-shaped ottoman, and silk sheets.

MORE: Kelly Ripa's actor son Michael goes by different name in his famous family

One of the sons' rooms is a lot more darker in hue, boasting shades of blue, white and black, with several artifacts that would make any 20-year-old boy ecstatic — a replica of the lantern from Green Lantern, some Star Wars memorabilia (like Boba Fett's helmet and a replica of the AT-AT Walker), a neon laser display, and several comic books arranged neatly.

© Instagram Their kids Michael, Lola and Joaquin have moved out of the home, the youngest in 2021

Of their swanky home, Kelly is full of nothing but praise and love. "I've spent my life growing up on sets," she opines. "So I like a bit of dazzle. Give me a show."

MORE: Kelly Ripa left 'super annoyed' at home as she admits to over-indulging on carbs

© Instagram Kelly and Mark are already getting their home holiday ready!

Their communal spaces feature more grandiose art pieces, like a painting from Gloria Vanderbilt and 18th century tapestries. "At first we were sort of dubious on the idea of tapestries. I was like, we're still young people!" Mark confessed. But once they were hung, he came around to them. "They are super groovy."