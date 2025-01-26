Joanna Gaines reveals change to 40-acre Texas farm home inspired by her kids

Joanna Gaines is gearing up for the release of a new children's book inspired by her youngest child, six-year-old Crew, titled The World Needs the Wonder You See.

The 46-year-old TV personality and lifestyle maven shares five kids with her husband Chip, 50: 19-year-old Drake, 18-year-old Ella, 16-year-old Duke, 15-year-old Emmie Kay, and Crew.

The seven have spent the best years of their family lives in a beautiful, massive 40-acre farmhouse home in Waco, Texas, where they have a greenhouse, several majestic spaces for entertaining, expansive farms and gardens, and many facilities for Joanna to whip up special treats.

Ahead of the release of her book on Crew, the former Fixer Upper host spoke with People about family life on the farm and making changes inspired by seeing her kids grow up.

Most notably, she spoke wistfully of seeing Drake leave for college (and Ella prepare for the same this fall) while witnessing Crew grow up in the spotlight and encourage his parents to make changes in their own lives.

One of those changes, she tells the publication, concerns fitness, as she explains that she and Chip took on the challenge of getting in better physical shape to keep up with their kids, especially the energetic Crew.

© Instagram Joanna and Chip live in a lavish Waco, Texas farmhouse

"I told Chip, we need to do something to make us stay strong," the mom-of-five revealed. "And so we just got into this, and it's a totally different thing for us. We've never worked out together before and now we do."

For the purpose of their new journey, they were able to create what she described as a "tiny home gym" in their Waco home and work with a virtual trainer. "It's just us pushing each other and holding each other accountable."

"It's been this whole other thing, and it feels good to do it. So it's been fun — we've done so much together in the past that it's like this whole new stage in our marriage."

In a separate conversation with the publication, Joanna describes what it is about parenting Crew that makes her a different mom than the one she is to her four teens.

© Instagram Joanna is releasing a new book inspired by her son Crew's world view

"My older kids are at that age where they’re kind of starting the exit," she explains. "Knowing that they'll be gone in the next few years, I've made a conscious decision to create micro-moments, to feel in the now with our family, just be really more intentional with our time together. And hopefully, try and slow it all down a bit!"

Joanna emphasized that she was interested in giving Crew some more one-on-one time, including interviewing and speaking with him for the book. "I feel like I'm always in a tug-of-war with time. So even though things are still really busy, my spirit feels more grounded."

© Joanna Gaines The couple have several special nooks in their home tailored to their family's varied interests

She added: "With my older kids I feel like it all went so fast. Having Crew makes me feel younger, and really anchors me. It's been such a gift." The World Needs the Wonder You See comes out on January 28.