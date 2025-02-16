Goldie Hawn's daughter-in-law conflicted over temporary home after big family move

Meredith Hagner appears conflicted over her new family home after fleeing Los Angeles with her loved ones.

The actress – whose mother-in-law is Goldie Hawn – has relocated to Aspen, Colorado, with her husband Wyatt Russell and their sons Buddy and Boone, following the LA wildfires in January.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Glamorous celebrity grandmothers

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Friday, Meredith revealed that they are currently renting a home, but she has been given free rein by her landlords to decorate how she sees fit.

However, Meredith appears to be stumped over paint colors and can't decide whether to paint the kitchen cabinets a shade of buttercream or sage.

She shared a photo of the rustic-looking room with dark oak cabinets alongside two inspirational photos of kitchens sporting the colorways she's contemplating.

Captioning the snap, she wrote: "The owners of our rental in aspen are letting me paint the kitchen. Which is truly a great use of my time (not)."

© Instagram Meredith is conflicted over paint colors

She then added three options for the cabinets, "Buttercream, Sage", and " could not care less on a cellular level".

Aspen holds a very special place for Wyatt in particular, as he spent a lot of his childhood there, while Goldie and Kurt Russell still have a house there too.

© Instagram Meredith and Wyatt are renting a home in Aspen

Before Meredith and her family settled in Aspen, they temporarily lived at her sister-in-law, Kate Hudson's Palm Desert home.

Speaking to Extra at the Critics Choice Awards, the Bad Monkey actress divulged her housing situation after she was asked if she has been able to return to her LA home.

© Getty Images for Critics Choice Meredith and her family temporarily lives in Kate's Palm Desert home

"No, but Kate has been really generous," she said. "She has a very, very, very lovely house in Palm Desert… She's really open… She's put me up."

During the fires, which began in Pacific Palisades on January 7, Meredith took to Instagram to update her followers on their heartbreaking situation.

She wrote: "My little family is safe. Not sure about our house but – I'm so lucky. But man do I love our special seaside community so deeply. Heart wrenching."

© Instagram Meredith was heartbroken to leave her community

She added a video capturing the burnt remains of their town, calling it "incomprehensible," and then followed it up with a throwback photo of her kids playing on the beach near their home.

"Living in this tight community by the sea has been the greatest blessing," she wrote, adding another photo of one of her sons playing in their backyard.

© Instagram Meredith and her family were forced to evacuate their LA home

"Such a sense of community. Of home. Of connectedness," Meredith added. "Of sticky sweet salty air and trippy plants and the best neighbors. Feels worlds away from LA."

Meredith continued: "My husband grew up here and went to preschool on the corner. His parents live down the road. His sister lives down the road and so does his brother. It's just unfathomable. Our little pocket of bliss."