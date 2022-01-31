Amanda Holden turns her home into Hollywood for daughters' epic birthday parties Where was our invite?

January has been a busy month for Amanda Holden, who celebrated two milestone birthdays as daughters Hollie and Lexie turned ten and 16 respectively - and the doting mother-of-two totally transformed her home for her girls' birthday parties.

Taking to Instagram to reveal the jaw-dropping decor she called in to decorate her lavish home, the Britain's Got Talent judge said: "It's been an epic couple of weeks celebrating a 10th and 16th birthday," proceeding to show fans a glimpse inside her daughters' extravagant birthday parties.

Amanda's youngest, Hollie, was treated to a sleepover in an enchanted turquoise teepee set up by Tepee Vibe Tribe. With sparkling cushions, a wall of balloons, fairy lights, and fluffy bedding, we bet she was surprised to see her lounge transformed into a sparkling haven.

The ten-year-old then enjoyed a Hollywood themed party, which Amanda held in her luxurious Surrey home she shares with husband Chris Hughes.

Hollie enjoyed a sleepover birthday party in a turquoise teepee

Photos showcased a jaw-dropping spread of sweet treats, including popcorn, sweets, golden chocolates and cupcakes, topped with a towering 10th birthday cake donned with 'VIP' lettering.

Featuring two stacked tiers of sponge, Hollie's cake made by Dazzle and Fizz was iced with gold and black icing and decorated with golden fondant stars.

Amanda transformed her home into a Hollywood-themed haven

The ten-year-old looked so stylish for the occasion, matching her glittering tulle dress to the sparkling candles used to top her decadent bake.

Amanda then celebrated daughter Lexie's sweet sixteenth, treating her eldest to a giant LED light display that read '16', as well as a glittering disco ball wall and towering golden balloon arch.

Amanda's eldest daughter Lexie turned 16 in January

The star proudly shared a new snapshot of her firstborn on her special day, which caused quite a stir in the process. Fans were quick to react with a huge number commenting on Lexi's beauty.

"She's beautiful," wrote Sadie Frost, while Stacey Dooley echoed: "So stuns!"

"Total Mini-Me! Congratulations!" another fan wrote, as a fourth remarked: "Happy birthday Lexi. Can't believe how grown up she is Amanda. Stunning x."

