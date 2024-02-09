See Amanda Holden's hotel-worthy makeover for daughter Lexi's bedroom

Amanda Holden is clearly trying to ensure that her 18-year-old daughter Lexi stays at home for as long as possible, as the BGT star has overhauled her daughter's bedroom, turning it into a teenage paradise.

Sharing an insight into her home makeover on Instagram, Amanda wrote: "I thought I’d share another transformation from our new home! This is our eldest daughter @lexi.hughes_official bedroom.

"She is a huge fan of The Great Gatsby and art deco vibes and her favourite colour is green. She and I made a moodboard which we then discussed with the wonderful @noushka_design and together we came up with this unbelievable room!

© Getty Images The mother-daughter duo share a passion for fancy interiors

"Anouska and I are always on the same page. She is so talented and wonderful and such good fun. My brief is always to make it look and feel like a hotel bedroom! I am obsessed with the before and after and I know you lot are too, so enjoy!"

The before clip of Lexi's room shows a neutral carpet, with plain walls and a grey bed complete with Lilo and Stitch bedding. In the after, the carpet has been replaced with chic wooden flooring, and in the place of Lexi's original bed is a decadent green bed.

See Lexi's bedroom makeover View post on Instagram

Finishing touches include mirrored side tables and dressing table, a velvet sofa and a stylish coffee table complete with fashion books. The plain walls have been adorned with green and gold wallpaper, while other walls have been painted in a chic green shade.

Amanda's fans heaped praise on the transformation, admiring the glamour and opulence of the room.

This is the second room Amanda has overhauled in her home, with her 12-year-old daughter Hollie's room and dressing also getting the transformation treatment with bold striped wallpaper from floor to ceiling in her dressing room and green and white palm print paper in her sleeping quarters.

"My little girl is in seventh heaven," Amanda wrote, adding: "This is a proper tween bedroom."

See Hollie's bedroom makeover View post on Instagram

Amanda loves to spoil her girls, throwing an incredible party for Lexi's 18th birthday in January. Lexi donned a beaded mini dress for the occasion, posing in front of a light-up 18 sign in the imposing hallway of their family home.

© Instagram Lexi's 18th birthday was an epic affair

We hope the family enjoyed celebrating, and that Lexi enjoys her new grown-up bedroom décor.

