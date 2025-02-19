Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo reveals their private farmhouse's soulful design

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi welcomed daughter Athena on 22 January, and while the family adjust to their new arrival, Edoardo has been busy at work with his own company, Banda Property.

The property designer has given an interview to Architectural Digest Middle East about his brand, and in the chat, he revealed a few details about his own interior style at his private farmhouse with his royal wife…

WATCH: Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi surprises with impressive lounge transformation

“I love [old] things that have been restored; human-made rather than machine-made – they've got soul, they've got energy. That's got far more value," indicating that his six-bedroom home in the Cotswolds is likely to be styled with antiquities and handmade hero pieces.

© Dave Benett Princess Beatrice of York and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

His company was born because he spotted a gap in the market. In the chat, he explained the "houses were either very boring and plain and said nothing, or super uncomfortable and very over the top, very gaudy, very shiny." Now he works with luxury clients internationally creating jaw-dropping rooms with the finest materials.

Fans adore seeing his Instagram updates and his brand account has over 200,000 followers. Last week, the entrepreneur shared a tour of a London Townhouse he and the team had been working on, and the images were incredible.

© Instagram Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi is the owner of Banda property

The snaps included the immaculate sitting area with giant spaceship-esque light fitting and modern furniture. A cosy nook on the ground floor had a corner seating area and a plus marble table. One image also showed the grand dining room with a large dark wood table, traditional panelling and a candelabra-style light.

Edoardo's own property is kept under wraps though, and he hasn't shared any photos inside. What we do know about the luxury residence is that the couple secured it for an estimated £3.5 million. Ahead of moving in they made significant changes like converting an outbuilding into a luxury guesthouse and installing hefty security features.

The reason Beatrice and Edoardo were so keen to upgrade the safety features at their home is due to the fact they no longer have personal security provided by the Crown Estate.

© Instagram Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi shared this incredible property to Banda's Instagram page

"Beatrice no longer has royal protection, so it’s important for her to feel safe, particularly for her children," says a source close to the royal.

When asked what's on the agenda for Beatrice and her family, the source explained: "Country living means long walks in woods and cosy lunches in pubs with roaring fires, while the couple are also regulars at Soho Farmhouse."

© Photo: Instagram Meghan has been spotted at Soho Farmhouse

In 2016, Meghan Markle was seen at Soho Farmhouse herself, and Meghan and Prince Harry famously first met in secret at Soho House 76 Dean Street.

The Cotswolds is fast becoming the Hollywood of the UK with many A-listers flocking to the area to snap up luxury abodes with ample privacy. David and Victoria Beckham have a spectacular residence nearby and Ellen DeGeneres has just acquired a home in the area too.