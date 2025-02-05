Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's $66m towering New York skyscraper touches the clouds

While Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's focus may be his family bubble at home with his wife Princess Beatrice, who recently welcomed their second daughter Athena, he also travels to the United States for work.

The Banda Property founder has been promoting one of the most high-end, exclusive penthouses at the famous Steinway Tower in New York – and they're even more impressive than we realised.

© Instagram The property developer showed off Banda Property's skyscraper

Pointing out the enviable location on West 57th Street in Midtown Manhattan, Edoardo's latest photo on his Instagram Stories showed the tower slicing through the city skyline in the warm glow of the sunset, seemingly reaching as tall as the scattered clouds above.

Standing 84 stories or 435 meters tall, the building earns its place alongside iconic landmarks. It dwarfs the Top of the Rock observation deck, which is 260 meters, and the Empire State's 102nd floor, which is 381 metres.

© Instagram/Banda Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's company, Banda, designed this luxury property in New York

While these are known to offer some of the most incredible views of New York, they now come second to Edoardo's tower, which sits closer to the edge of southern Central Park, offering uninterrupted vistas of the upper east and west sides, and the George Washington Bridge over the Hudson River.

The interiors of the apartments – which can fetch up to $66 million on the higher floors – are equally luxurious, as Edoardo has previously revealed. One snap revealed a wellness space with a vast swimming pool, soft stone-coloured flooring, an olive tree and a neutral poolside lounge area.

Residents will also have access to the sports club, with an 82-foot pool, a spa, a fitness centre, a golf simulator, and Manhattan's only indoor padel court.

Edoardo's home

© Instagram Beatrice and Edoardo welcomed baby Athena on 22 January

Edoardo and Beatrice are likely enjoying time at home in the UK with their young family. Sarah Ferguson's daughter welcomed baby Athena on 22 January, weeks earlier than her due date.

While property developer Edoardo's social media is flooded with photos of his work, this was broken up by an adorable snap of his newborn as he shared a gushing tribute. "Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi. We welcomed Baby Athena into our lives last week. She is tiny and absolutely perfect. We are all (including Wolfie and Sienna) already completely besotted with her.

"Our hearts are overflowing with love for you, baby Athena. A massive thank you from my wife and I goes out to all the wonderful staff at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital for their exceptional care and support during this incredibly special time," he wrote.

© Getty The couple live in the Cotswolds

The family live in the Cotswolds in a six-bedroom farmhouse thought to be worth £3.5 million. Features of the home, which they purchased in 2021, include a guesthouse, an outdoor swimming pool and tennis courts.

READ: Why Princess Beatrice will never live in Portugal with sister Princess Eugenie