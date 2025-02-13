Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo gives full look at gorgeous London townhouse

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are currently in their baby bubble after welcoming their precious daughter Athena on 22 January.

While they may be hauled up at their country residence in the Cotswolds, with their new bundle of joy, daughter Sienna and Edoardo's son Wolfie, the father-of-three is still busy at work. On Thursday he shared an update to Instagram of one of his most recent projects…

Edoardo is the founder of architecture and interior design house, Banda Property, and he must have been particularly pleased about the team's work inside a London townhouse as he took to his personal account to share.

Posting to over 600,000 followers, Edoardo simply wrote: "LONDON TOWNHOUSE by @banda.property," but it was the breathtaking images that did the talking.

The series of snaps were taken throughout the property and included the immaculate sitting area with giant spaceship-esque light fitting and modern furniture. A cosy nook on the ground floor had a corner seating area and a plus marble table. The dining room was a sight to behold with a large dark wood table, traditional panelling and a candelabra style light fitting.

Edoardo showcased the lovely interiors

There was also a study on display with a walnut-hued desk and matching chair and lamp. The bathroom can only be described as marble heaven with a very fancy looking vanity unit and matching floor tiles. The freestanding tub didn't look too bad either! In the kitchen, marble accents continue with a chic splashback and co-ordinating worktops. The muted cream cupboards and stainless-steel appliances add to the minimalist feel.

In a departure from the interior shots, the last picture of the bunch is Edoardo sitting in the lounge area, wearing a shacket and casual trainers. Clearly very proud of his creative vision coming to life! His fans seemed rather bowled over, and the comments section was the perfect place to share the love. "Gorgeous" and "Beautiful" were words used to describe the project. "Nice Edo," praised one follower, and: "Brilliant (as always) ... love your colour pallet," commented another.

© Instagram Another of Edoardo's masterpieces

His own family are also proud of his success. "Like his mother… he's very determined. Banda is a very, very successful business and it's growing and expanding and gaining quite a lot of influence around the world – and doing some beautiful work," his stepfather David Williams-Ellis previously told HELLO!

Life in the Cotswolds

© AFP via Getty Images Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Wolfie Mapelli Mozzi

Beatrice and Edoardo purchased their countryside Bolthole for an estimated £3.5 million. Ahead of moving in they made changes like converting an outbuilding into a guesthouse and installing some hefty security features.

Aside from a handful of details, very little is known about the couple's six-bedroom Oxfordshire property, strongly reinforcing their desire to live a wholesome life away from the royal spotlight where possible.

Beatrice's baby announcement

© Instagram Beatrice and Edoardo welcomed baby Athena on 22 January

The statement read: "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter, Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi, born on Wednesday, 22nd January, at 12:57pm, at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London.

"The baby was born weighing 4 pounds and 5 ounces. Their Majesties The King and Queen and other members of The Royal Family have all been informed and are delighted with the news."