Princess Beatrice's stepson Wolfie's 'cool' Valentine's Day celebrations

Valentine's Day may mean private celebrations for royal couples, but Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's ex Dara Huang revealed how their son was celebrating the occasion.

The interior designer took to Instagram Stories to praise her niece's pink-themed Valentine's party, which included a table laid with a candy tablecloth, red paper plates, mini heart decorations and coloured roses in a vase.

Fairy lights had been draped across the window to add ambience while a pink backdrop had been draped across one wall with heart balloons on either side ready for photo opportunities.

© Instagram Dara visited her niece's Valentine's Day party

"12 yr olds doing all girls vday parties. Genius! [sic]," Dara wrote, but they made a temporary exception on the all-girls rule for her son and Princess Beatrice's stepson Wolfie. He could be seen in a pair of holiday-themed red shorts as he ran around in the background playing with the dog in a TV area.

"That's so cool! You guys are like stylists," Dara said in the video, and her niece replied: "Does your interior design-ness approve?"

She said: "Yeah, definitely. An all-girl Valentine's Day party. Why didn't I think about this when I was your age? I love the selfie stand," before posing in front of it alongside Lila.

© Instagram The architect and interior designer shares Wolfie with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Dara has previously celebrated Valentine's with her son, showing off her London neighbourhood's decorations.

In 2023, Wolfie's mother swooned over the cute red balloons dotted along the picture-perfect road. Alongside her clip, she wrote: "Awww look what Kensington & Chelsea did! What a cute gesture! Happy Valentine's Day."

Royal Valentine's Days

© AFP via Getty Images Princess Beatrice and Edoardo are also parents to Sienna and Athena

Wolfie's father Edoardo will likely celebrate the occasion with his wife Princess Beatrice and their two kids Sienna and Athena. The family live in the Cotswolds, but they were known to frequent some exclusive date night spots in London in the early stages of their relationship.

Should they choose to have a break from parenting their kids – the youngest of which was only born in January – they may want to revisit private member's club Annabel's, which once had Princess Diana on its roster, or make a trip to Soho House, where Prince Harry took Meghan Markle for their first date.

Speaking of romantic royal celebrations, this is the first year that the Prince and Princess of Wales have marked Valentine's Day publicly.

© Will Warr The couple shared this sweet photo of William kissing Kate for Valentine's Day

The pair shared a sweet photograph of Prince William kissing his wife as they sat on a picnic blanket in the forest in Norfolk, captioned with a heart emoji.

The still was taken from the film released by Kensington Palace in September 2024, in which Kate announced she had completed chemotherapy.

