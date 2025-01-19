Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi reveals luxurious unseen bedroom

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi showcased his penchant for interior design on Sunday, giving his followers a glimpse into his latest project with Banda Property.

Princess Beatrice's husband is an architect, lead designer and founder of the luxury homes brand, which looks after a roster of sensational homes across the globe, including ones located in the most exclusive parts of London and New York.

The luxury property developer, who married Princess Beatrice in 2020 and shares their daughter, Sienna, with another baby on the way, took to Instagram to post a closer look at his latest work.

Edoardo's post revealed a striking bedroom design, using soft linen details and muted tones to evoke timeless luxury - and it made us wonder what the couple's private bedroom could look like.

"Switzerland Hotel Concept Design: The Principal Suite⁠," Edoardo mused in the caption of the post.

⁠"One of the rooms in which the guests will be staying is this ⁠principal suite, complete with a gorgeous view overlooking the alps.⁠ These rooms should feel like a second home to the guests, ensuring comfort and warmth behind each door.

⁠⁠"The beds feature custom-Banda headboards and joinery which reflect traditional Swiss detailing, translated into modern forms. Above the bed is a vintage suspension cocoon losange, brought over from the 1970s.⁠"

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo's quiet life in the Cotswolds Shortly after their intimate Windsor wedding, Beatrice and Edoardo purchased a sprawling country farmhouse in the Cotswolds. © Getty Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi relocated from London to the Cotswolds shortly after their wedding in 2020

While royal residences have always remained private spaces, with select details shared with the public to preserve the family's ongoing need for security, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo's home is even more mysterious. © Brian Jannsen / Alamy Stock Photo The Cotswolds is an idyllic area popular with royals and celebrities

Very little is known about the couple's six-bedroom Oxfordshire property, aside from a handful of details that prove their desire to live a wholesome life away from the royal spotlight where possible. It can be assumed, however, that with Edoardo's eye for luxury interiors, the couple's home to raise their young children is not your average family property. © Instagram / @sarahferguson15 The royal couple have chosen to raise their growing family in the countryside

In 2024, Prince Andrew's son-in-law reposted a render from inside a child's playroom - and it's got us wondering what Edo and Beatrice's daughter Sienna's bedroom is like. The calming space featured chic scalloped details, arched wardrobes and soft, sheer curtains invoking a soothing atmosphere. © PA Edoardo is father to Christopher (from a previous relationship) and daughter Sienna, whom he shares with Beatrice