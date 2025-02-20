Queen Camilla's ultra-private £850k residence she refused to give up

It may be assumed that King Charles and Queen Camilla use Buckingham Palace as their main residence, but the couple actually choose to stay at Clarence House whenever they are in London.

Clarence House, which has been the King's main London residence since 2003, will remain his main residence until at least 2027 whilst essential renovations to Buckingham Palace are ongoing.

Yet, beyond the city's never-ending chaos and fast-paced nature, Charles and Camilla frequently retreat to the idyllic sanctuary of Highgrove in Gloucestershire, a property said to be one of the King's personal favourites.

What many may not realise, however, is that Queen Camilla also has a private haven of her own. Tucked away in the rolling countryside of Wiltshire, Ray Mill House has been hers since the early 1990s - a serene escape that remains a relic of her pre-royal life.

Following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, it was here that Camilla reportedly sought solace after a week of national mourning. In September 2022, following Her Late Majesties funeral, the newly-declared King and Queen departed London by helicopter - Charles to Highgrove, while Camilla returned to the comfort of her own home, a place that remains distinctly hers.

Queen Camilla's secret private residence

The Queen bought the beautiful Wiltshire residence following her split from her first husband, Andrew Parker Bowles, in 1994. She lived there between 1996 and 2003, and kept it as a country base when required. It even served as the backdrop for her 75th birthday portraits shot by the Princess of Wales. Keep scrolling to see inside..

With luxurious features including an outdoor swimming pool, stables for her horses, and large gardens with a river, we can see why the Queen's daughter Laura Lopes chose to host her wedding reception at the property when she married Harry Lopes in 2006.

Outside, there is a large swimming pool lined with concrete walls.



The Queen's kitchen is surprisingly normal The kitchen has yellow walls with red tiles and blue tiled flooring. The cupboards are white with wooden worktops, and there is a circular wooden dining table in the middle of the room.



Another view of the kitchen before Camilla moved in showed that there is a traditional black AGA at the other side, with a cooker hood connected to the chimney.



The sitting room boasts views across the enormous garden of the property. It has high ceilings with a carved alcove that leads into an enormous bay with floor-to-ceiling windows. Furniture includes two floral armchairs and a matching sofa, and various wooden tables.



The dining room has cream and white baroque print wallpaper and cream carpets. There is another wooden dining table, much like the one in Camilla's kitchen, as well as a matching side unit and a chest of drawers. Two large paintings hang in gold gilded frames, and a large chandelier adds a regal touch.



Upstairs, there is a concrete roof terrace with black railing overlooking the grounds of the property.



The hallway had cream carpets and high ceilings with white plinths and archways. Two chandeliers set the tone for its regal residents, as well as a concrete flower bed at one side.



As guests move from the hall upstairs, they are greeted with a large curved window framed with cream and green curtains. The stairs are lined with a wooden bannister and concrete railing.



Inside Queen Camilla's private bedroom The panelled bedroom takes its name from the wooden panels that make up the walls. It has cream carpets and two paintings hanging in bronze frames on the walls. The bed has a cream and white button-back frame.



There are sash windows with wooden frames and red curtains that drape onto the floor, and an oak chest of drawers in the corner.



The 'snug room' makes for a cosy living room at Camilla's private home. It has wooden panelling along the walls, and a large fireplace above which hangs a huge painting. There are shelves in one corner displaying various ornaments, and a wooden rocking chair at one side.