They already have phenomenal homes in Italy and France, but George and Amal Clooney could be set to add another European bolthole to their staggering multi-million dollar property portfolio.

The Ocean's 11 actor, 63, and his human rights barrister wife, 46, are no strangers to continental living and, if recent reports are accurate, are now said to be eyeing up property in Portugal.

George and Amal are keen on the A-list beloved coastal town of Melides, about half an hour's drive from the capital, Lisbon.

More specifically, they have their sights set on a luxe abode in the exclusive resort, CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club.

© Taylor Hill Amal Clooney and George Clooney attend the 2024 Albie Awards

The ultra-private gated compound is an estate consisting of more than 300 homes and it's also where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are said to be actively hunting for a home to add to their roster.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reside in Montecito, California, with their two children Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three. The family live in a seriously impressive Mediterranean-style home with multiple bedrooms, a swimming pool, and sprawling gardens.

However, according to a report in MailOnline, the royal couple are keen to have a base in Europe and the stunning sights of CostaTerra ticks their boxes.

The Clooney's royal neighbours in sunny Portugal

If the Clooneys do sign on the dotted line for a home in Melides, then the Duke and Duchess of Sussex won't be their only royal neighbours.

Harry's cousin Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank relocated to Portugal in 2022 and now live there in the super private complex with their two sons, August, three, and Ernest, one. However, they do still have a UK base in Kensington Palace.

© Instagram Princess Eugenie and Jack live in Portugal with their two sons

It's understood that Eugenie and Jack's place in Portugal has wooed the Sussexes after they paid a visit to their relatives in September 2023.

The Clooneys are familiar with both royal couples. Amal and George attended the Sussex's Windsor nuptials in 2018 and, the following year, Amal attended Meghan's A-list baby shower in New York City.

© Alamy Melides beach in Portugal, Europe

Meanwhile, Jack used to work as a brand ambassador for the Hollywood actor's tequila firm, Casamigos. Coincidentally, George's Casamigos business partner, Michael Meldman, also runs Discovery, the parent company of CostaTerra for whom Jack now works in the sales and marketing department.

Meanwhile, the area is known for attracting high-society clientele, with Nicole Kidman and Scarlett Johansson also thought to have houses in the area.

© Alamy Melides, Portugal

The Clooney's stamp on Europe

George has had his foot in Europe for years now. The Oscar-winning actor bought a home in Laglio, on Lake Como, back in 2002. The Italian home, known as Villa Oleandra, is now worth more than $100 million according to the Wall Street Journal.

It also holds a special place in the couple's love story since, back in 2012, George hosted a dinner party that Amal attended as a plus-one of a mutual friend. The couple began dating shortly after and the rest is history.

© Getty Images Amal Clooney and George Clooney attend the "Wolfs" red carpet during the 81st Venice International Film Festival

More recently, they set down roots in France. Much like his best pal Brad Pitt, George and his wife Amal decided to invest in a stunning Chateau worth $8.3 million in beautiful Provence.

Named Domaine Le Canadel, the home is located on a breathtaking 18th-century vineyard in the gorgeously picturesque town of Brignoles.

Aerial shots of the estate show how fantastic it is. There are generously sized lawns, a full-size pool, a tennis court, a lake, and an olive grove – and a vineyard which is 25 acres alone.

George and Amal's seven-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella, are apparently already bilingual and able to speak in Italian and English. Who knows, in a few years they could add Portuguese to that list…