George and Amal Clooney's 'party zone' pool house at £12m countryside mansion

George and Amal Clooney are arguably one of the most famous couples in Hollywood.

The pair are extremely well-connected thanks to the actor's prestige in film and the human rights lawyer's credentials in international relations, so it's perhaps unsurprising that the husband and wife like to host a party from time to time.

Fortunately for them, George, 63, and Amal, 46, have many venues to choose from by way of the properties they've acquired in their portfolio over the years.

But their home in the English countryside has the edge for when they want to throw a soiree or two.

© picture alliance The property belonging to George and Amal Clooney on the banks of the river Thames, in Sonning

The Clooneys' countryside abode with party zone

The couple's UK residence is a stunning, 17th-century Grade-II listed building in Sonning Eye – just up the road from Sonning-on-Thames village on the Oxfordshire-Berkshire border – but George and Amal have more than put their own stamp on the building.

After purchasing the property in 2014, the same year they became husband and wife, George and Amal completed a series of refurbishments to the home.

They modernised the interiors, added plenty more foliage outside to shield prying eyes, and converted the pool house attached to the enormous main building into a space they've since dubbed their "party zone."

In a previous interview with British Vogue, Amal opened up about the private area of their home explaining how it's the perfect place for when guests, friends and family come to visit.

© Getty Amal Clooney and George Clooney bought their Berkshire home in 2014

Reporter Nathan Heller writes in the piece how the pool house is a glass-covered room filled with citrus trees and decorated as a lounge-style area. A bar sits at one end of the pool and a room is located adjacent to the swimming area, where guests can go to take some fun polaroids in their at-home photo booth.

Describing the photos that are often developed as a result of a bash at the home, Amal said: "You can tell the [snaps] that are from 3:00 a.m., with people in bathrobes. Then there are ones that are just, like, George in a hat."

© Getty George Clooney and his wife Amal Clooney own multiple properties

George and Amal's bolthole in sleepy English town

A party-zone pool house is not the only impressive feature of their home, which they purchased for an estimated £12 million.

The mansion also has multiple bedrooms and reception rooms, a study each for George and Amal, a cinema for screenings where the Oscar-winner edits a lot of his work, a huge entry hall with high ceilings and plenty of beautiful English architecture.

© Alamy George and Amal have a home right on the River Thames in Berkshire

There's also plenty of land – four acres to be precise – for their two children Alexander and Ella to play on.

When George and Amal set roots down in Sonning in 2014 they became engrossed in local life. The A-list couple have frequented posh eatery The French Horn many times, which is a short walk from their doorstep.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: George Clooney and Amal's love story

However, local reporters have also noted how George and Amal have been known to pop into more down-to-earth pubs nearby, too.

Given their huge home is technically nestled away on a mini island, George and Amal's home has faced complications due to flooding over the years. The Thames runs around the grounds of their home and the British weather, particularly big storms, have resulted in their gardens being enveloped by water.