With an staggering estimated fortune of more than $500 million, credentials in Hollywood, influence in global and political affairs, and a seat at the table alongside the most elite of A-listers, it's safe to say that George and Amal Clooney are the ultimate power couple.

Therefore, it'll come as a surprise to no one that the husband and wife, who wed in a romantic ceremony in Venice ten years ago, have an impressive multi-million dollar property portfolio to their name.

George, 63, is a legend in the acting game having received two Academy Awards, a Golden Globe and a BAFTA.

Meanwhile, Amal, 46, is a barrister who specialises in international human rights. She's also held numerous appointments at the United Nations, and the UK Government and is a law professor at Columbia Law School in New York.

So, the couple are certainly successful in their fields.

These days, however, they prefer to spend quality time with their seven-year-old twins Alexander and Ella at home.

The family is spoilt for choice when it comes to houses they can enjoy.

We've investigated the many properties the Clooneys have acquired over the years…



1/ 5 © picture alliance,Getty The Clooneys' countryside bolthole in sleepy English village In 2014, the year they became husband and wife, George and Amal Clooney put roots down in the English countryside. More specifically, they bought a huge mansion in Sonning, Berkshire, estimated to be worth around $13 million (£12 million) at the time of purchase. The home sounds seriously impressive with multiple bedrooms and reception rooms, a pool house, a cinema, a huge entry hall with high ceilings and plenty of beautiful English architecture. There's also plenty of land – four acres to be precise – for the kids to play on. But the home has not come without its challenges. Many a storm in the UK has resulted in flooding at their home and the property has undergone multiple renovations after water damage.

2/ 5 © GIUSEPPE CACACE,Getty George and Amal's luxury Lake Como complex worth millions George Clooney is arguably one of the most widely recognized residents of Laglio, the western branch of Lake Como, in northern Italy. The ER actor bought a place right on the lakes in 2002 and he's been a local ever since. His home, named Villa Oleandra, has even become something of a tourist attraction and fans (yes, including this author) have been known to take boat rides on the stunning Lakes to get a glimpse of the famous actor's gorgeous abode.

Fun fact: It's also a great way of spotting another famous building on Lake Como, Villa Balbianello, where scenes for Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones were filmed. George's villa, meanwhile, has skyrocketed in terms of price. After purchasing it for $10 million more than 20 years ago, he's since purchased an adjacent villa, turning his home into a full-on luxury complex which has increased in value tenfold, according to the Wall Street Journal. The sprawling 25-room property boasts an outdoor pool, tennis courts, and even a large garage for all of George's vintage motorbikes.

3/ 5 © Backgrid The Clooneys' chic chateau in Provence Much like his best pal Brad Pitt, George and his wife Amal decided to invest in a stunning Chateau worth $8.3 million in the south of France. Named Domaine Le Canadel, the home is located on a breathtaking 18th-century vineyard in the gorgeously picturesque town of Brignoles in Provence. It boasts more than 400 acres of land and the chateau itself sounds incredible with multiple bedrooms and bathrooms, plus an outhouse and garages for their vehicles. Aerial shots of the estate show how fantastic it is. There are generously sized lawns, a full-size pool, a tennis court, a lake, and an olive grove – and a vineyard which is 25 acres alone. The Clooneys' idyllic French estate is just a 25-minute drive from Chateau Miraval, which was formally co-owned by Brad and his ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

4/ 5 © Alamy Dreamy home in the heart of Hollywood Having a base in California makes total sense for George, who is still heavily involved with Hollywood projects and filmmaking. The Ides of March actor bought a home in Studio City, Los Angeles, way back in 1995. At the time, it reportedly cost $2.2 million, though no doubt that price is much higher today. The main house spans more than 7,000 square feet and features six bedrooms, multiple reception rooms and a huge outdoor space. Although George bought the home way before he met his now wife, the couple have invested a lot of money in the property in recent years and reportedly love entertaining guests there. What's more, the home was formerly owned by Fleetwood Mac legend Stevie Knicks.

5/ 5 © Alamy George and Amal Clooney's condo in Manhattan A pad in the Big Apple? It's a yes from George and Amal. The year before they wed, the pair snapped up a swanky apartment in midtown Manhattan, reportedly located at 100 East 53rd Street, for a cool $14.75 million. Not much is known about their house in NYC but the building itself is home to apartments across 63 floors that boast high ceilings, and floor-to-ceiling windows offering incredible views of the city. The location is also ideal for George and Amal. At the time of purchase, Amal was teaching law as a professor at Columbia University. Meanwhile, next year, George is heading to Broadway for the first time in his career to appear in the stage production of his 2005 film Good Night, and Good Luck.

Their base in NYC could likely be the perfect place for them to stay while George performs multiple nights a week starting next spring.

However, recent reports have suggested they're looking for a new place in the city, so perhaps they have plans to list the condo and start afresh...