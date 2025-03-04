Luisa Zissman's £7.5m private home she wants to protect amid drone drama

Luisa Zissman has fiercely defended her Grade II-listed country home after encountered a man infiltrating her private Hertfordshire estate.

The Apprentice star named the trespasser as Harry Holton and shared a photo of him on her social media. She claimed that he had rode 100 meters up her private driveway and was furious at his constant threats to fly his drone over her private land. Luisa said she would shoot down the drone with her hunting gun if he were to use the technology over her residence.

The Apprentice star likes to keep her personal life away from the spotlight

The mother-of-three has since visited Harry's own property and confirmed that she has been in contact with lawyers about the matter and is unable to disclose more on her hit LuAnna podcast.

Content creator Harry shared his altercation with Luisa via his YouTube channel, H Audit. During the clip, Luisa states she's very private and here's what we know about her home life…

On Luisa's own website she issues a privacy statement. "I keep my private life very private so it's rare you’ll read about my hubbie, or ever see pics of my three little princesses. Sometimes some things are best left sacred I believe and a relationship and family is best played out in private than in public!"

Property perfection

The star has a very impressive £7.5m mansion, where she has 15 staff including gardeners, housekeepers, nannies and an estate manager called Ian who she refers to in the video.

Friend Anna Williamson once described her sprawling abode as akin to "a Champneys" luxury spa hotel.

The TV personality has over 600,000 Instagram followers and she shares carefully selected snippets of her lavish surroundings to her feed.

A room that's shared quite frequently is her home gym where she likes to stay fit. The space is beautifully decorated with dark grey walls and Parquet flooring, and it is well equipped for all of Luisa's workouts.

We were also very impressed by her fully stocked mammoth drink fridge!

© Photo: Getty Images Luisa and her close friend Sam Faiers

Family life

© Alamy Stock Photo Luisa Zissman and Andrew Collins share a taxi on night they first met

Luisa is married to a businessman named Andrew Collins, who she tied the knot with in 2015. In an episode of The Mummy Diaries, appearing alongside her friend Sam Faiers, Luisa revealed that she first met her now-husband at a charity auction.

The star wears a Boodles Ashoka cut engagement ring which she first revealed to fans in 2014, claiming she was the "luckiest girl in the world" after a Parisian engagement!

The pair now share two daughters, Indigo and Clementine, and Luisa has another daughter, Dixie, from a previous marriage to Oliver Zissman.

Despite being surrounded by oodles of wealth, the Big Brother star has decided that her daughters will not be getting a payout come age 18 and they will have to work for their own money.

Gordon Ramsay has set out a similar plan for his children, refusing to give them too much of a helping hand in the world.