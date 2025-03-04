Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Make It At Market's Dominic Chinea's country home with rarely-seen wife
Split image showing Dominic Chinea on one side and his greenhouse in his garden on the other© Instagram

Dominic Chinea's picturesque country home with rarely-seen wife

Dominic also appears on The Repair Shop 

Dominic Chinea is best known as the set designer and restoration expert on The Repair Shop, but the television star has also branched out to a new BBC series, Make It At Market.

The programme sees Dominic meet a host of amateur crafters hoping to turn their casual hobbies into money-making businesses.

 With a background in graphic design and car restoration, it's safe to say that he has plenty of creative and practical knowledge to design his perfect house. His garden is pretty impressive, too.

Dominic Chinea smiles as he poses in the Repair Shop barn for official headshot photograph© Guy Levy, BBC
Dominic Chinea hosts The Repair Shop and Make It At Market

The TV star generally keeps his personal life very private and is not so open about his own home. But he has shared the occasional snap of his home life, garden, and greenhouse where he grows his produce.

When he's not at work, Dominic lives in Kent with his wife Maria, whom he married in 2017. 

Take a look at their country house…

A photo showing Dominic Chinea's vegetable boxes in his garden at home, with his house shown in the background © Instagram

Dominic lives in a stunning red brick home, which is visible in the background of a photo he shared on Instagram. It has white windows and ivy climbing up the side of the property.

Outside, a white furniture set sits on a gravelled area to the side of the house, while a lawn at the back offers plenty of space for Dominic to grow plants.

"Getting ready for runner beans! Trimmed down some hazelnut trees and used the offcuts for some supports.. fingers crossed! I'm enjoying learning more about gardening, have you planted anything yet?!," he captioned the post.

A photo of Dominic Chinea's dog Wendy lying down on a bench in their garden© Instagram

This adorable photo shows their dog, Wendy, taking a well-earned rest after a muddy walk.

The bench appears to be nestled next to a pear tree, which has grown over beautifully.

Photo showing a white table and chair set outside surrounded by plants in Dominic Chinea's garden© Instagram

The seating area shown in this photo shows what a great suntrap it is. 

The white table and chairs are surrounded by greenery and a wall for privacy. 

We bet this is the perfect place for a chilled drink when the sun is out.

A photo showing the inside of Dominic Chinea's greenhouse at home© Instagram

Clearly a fan of gardening, Dominic shared another snap of his greenhouse, which is filled with shelves holding terracotta pots and, most importantly, his homegrown avocado plants. 

Wild yellow flowers and bushes appear to shroud the garden in privacy.

Dominic Chinea shares a photo of three pots in his kitchen as he begins growing avocado plants© Instagram

Back in 2017, Dominic took his plants indoors and wrote: "Avocado factory at home! #avocado #plants #homegrown #patience."

It's not clear if this was taken inside his current home, but it appears to be taken in his kitchen which boasts white marble worktops, grey blinds and a large window.

