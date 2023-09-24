Harper Beckham exposes mum Victoria's cooking skills in hilarious video - watch

Sunday marked an extremely busy time in the Beckham household as David Beckham and his daughter Harper Seven baked up a storm in the kitchen of their £31 million Holland Park mansion.

Fashion designer Victoria Beckham was quick to share behind-the-scenes footage of her husband and daughter getting to work as they baked an apple crumble and chocolate chip cookies respectively.

"It's intense in the Beckham kitchen today!!" the former Spice Girl penned, panning the space to show her husband peeling home-grown apples.

Harper, 12, looked equally focussed as she whipped a vanilla batter in a large mixing bowl. The budding baker then made a hilarious comment directed towards Victoria, which the mother-of-four captured in the clip below…

WATCH: Harper Beckham makes shocking comment about mum Victoria's cooking

"Did you learn to cook from Daddy?" asked Victoria, to which Harper responded: "Yeah."

"Or was it mummy?" Victoria added.

© Instagram David was making a crumble for the freshly-picked apples from his garden

"Mummy you can't even make cereal…" quipped Harper, exposing her mum's lack of culinary experience. "Well you can make chicken kiev, but that comes from M&S."

Victoria showed off her softer side as she laughed alongside her mini-me. "I get it Harper… I can't cook!" she penned across her Instagram story.

© Instagram Harper Seven was getting involved with the baking process

Despite not having a love for cooking, Victoria and David's expansive kitchen in their London home is worthy of a celebrity chef. The luxe space is decked out with pristine wooden worktops, complete with a sink with gold taps and copper pans hanging overhead.

Previous snaps have revealed their kitchen is fitted with state-of-the-art appliances, including a black four-oven AGA which costs from £12,785. The Beckhams have chosen sleek black cupboards with luxe gold accents and open wooden shelving for extra storage space.

© Photo: Instagram VB showed off the ladder in her kitchen

In fact, there's so much storage that VB even revealed she uses a ladder to reach the higher cupboards – a handy feature considering they shared their home with their four children, Brooklyn (who now lives in America with his wife Nicola Peltz), Romeo, Cruz and Harper.