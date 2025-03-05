Victoria Beckham wows in body-gliding dress for glamorous night out with husband David

Victoria Beckham looked flawless on Tuesday evening as she enjoyed a chic date night in Paris with her husband David.

To mark the official start of Paris Fashion Week, the pair attended the inaugural Louvre Museum gala dinner, with the pair posing for a string of glamorous photos ahead of the glitzy bash.

© Shutterstock David and Victoria looked so chic in the French capital

Dressed to impress, fashion mogul Victoria, 50, looked her usual polished self, wearing a frock from her eponymous label complete with elegant, ruched detailing around the waist, a rippling train, long sleeves with split cuffs and a round neckline.

Ramping up the glamour, the mother-of-four wore her glossy raven locks in a twisted chignon with a trio of tendrils poking out. As for makeup, Victoria opted for a radiant, bronzed palette with sweeps of dewy highlighter. A pair of sophisticated drop earrings completed her evening look.

© Getty Images The duo attended the "Le Grand Diner du Louvre" on Tuesday evening

Former England captain David, meanwhile, looked debonair dressed in a smart tuxedo, a bow tie and a stone-hued scarf.

During the event, the loved-up couple posed for photographs with museum curator and art historian Laurence des Cars and French Minister of Culture, Rachida Dati.

Following the celebratory event, Victoria took to Instagram where she posted a carousel of striking images inside the gallery. "Such a lovely evening at Le Grand Dîner du Louvre celebrating @MuseeLouvre's first-ever exhibition dedicated entirely to the fashion industry and its creatives. Thank you Laurence des Cars and @olivier_gabet — a great way to start the week in Paris. Kisses @DavidBeckham."

The former Spice Girl's fans and friends flooded the comments section with heartfelt messages. "You look sensational," wrote one, while a second chimed in: "Always the most sophisticated couple," and a third remarked: "That dress is a masterpiece."

© Instagram Victoria and David tied the knot in 1999

Victoria is in the city of lights ahead of her upcoming fashion show which takes place on Friday. The matriarch will likely be supported by her family, including her four children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper who have all previously sat in the 'frow'.

Victoria's Netflix show

VB is gearing up for the release of her Netflix documentary series, which was announced in August. The show is set to focus on the star's "reinvention" as Creative Director of her own brand and promises to offer viewers exclusive access to Victoria, her family and those closest to her.

© Getty Images The mother-of-four founded her label in 2008

She is working with her husband's Studio 99 production team—the team behind his Emmy-nominated show, as well as Pamela: A Love Story, Save Our Squad, and Ronnie O’Sullivan: The Edge of Everything.