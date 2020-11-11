Victoria Beckham's kitchen looks just like the Queen's at Windsor Castle Victoria revealed a never-before-seen view of the space

Victoria Beckham has revealed a never-before-seen view of her kitchen at the country home she shares with her husband David, and it looks just like the Queen's at her royal residence, Windsor Castle.

Victoria posed in the space, in front of a wooden hanging rack with metal rods holding copper saucepans with silver insides.

Victoria Beckham's kitchen at her second home

Likewise, the Queen showcases her saucepans, pans, baking tins and trays in exactly the same manner, via metal hanging racks with matching racks. What's more, both Victoria and the Queen have also opted for copper kitchenware with silver insides and trims.

The Queen's kitchen at Windsor Castle

Victoria also has silver metallic splashback panels on the walls, with wooden shelves just about visible behind her.

The Queen has exactly the same metallic splashback panels with wooden shelves at her home in London, Buckingham Palace.

The Queen's kitchen at Buckingham Palace

An image was shared of the space when baker Sophie Cabot took on the task of preparing Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's royal wedding cake in 2018. It also showed a large island unit in the middle of the room, with a white marble worktop.

Victoria and David, meanwhile, also have an island unit, although theirs is designed with an olive green base and a rustic wooden top.

Victoria and David Beckham also have a kitchen island

A past image showed that the island is lined with wooden stools, while a large bronze chandelier hangs overhead.

For storage, Victoria and David's island doubles up as a cupboard, with two shelves to hold wooden trays and more kitchenware including additional saucepans and pots.

Victoria's photo was taken at their retreat in the Cotswolds, where she is isolating with David and their children, Romeo, Cruz and Harper (it is believed that their eldest son Brooklyn has now moved out with his fiancée Nicola Peltz).

The family also own a property worth £31million home in London with, naturally, an equally impressive kitchen.

