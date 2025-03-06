Adele's $58m love nest with Rich Paul has a view like no other

As a multiple award-winning singer who can sell out a stadium tour or a Vegas residency with no trouble at all, Adele has more than earned her stripes as one of the most successful artists of our time.

The global superstar has an enormous home to show for it. The 'Easy On Me' singer and her sports agent fiancé, Rich Paul, who she began dating in 2021, live in an impressive mega-mansion – once owned by Hollywood actor Sylvester Stallone – which they purchased for $58 million in 2022.

© Johnny Nunez, Getty Rich Paul and Adele at the 65th Grammy Awards

Given the premium price tag, it's not surprising that the property boasts some A-list specifications.

One element of their house that sets it apart from others is the spectacular view from their lounge.

Living in Beverly Hills, Adele and Rich are fortunate to be in close proximity to many of its famous landmarks. But luckily for them, the couple can enjoy a view of the famous Rodeo Drive from the comfort of their sofa.

The living room features enormous windows that offer expansive views of the rolling hills all the way down to the well-known, two-mile-long street, which is the most expensive street in the world.

Rodeo Drive is populated with high-end shops and is home to some of the world's most coveted designers. There are also boutique outlets and fine dining eateries.

The road is lined with endless palm trees and is constantly drenched in sunshine, giving the famous landmark its glittering Californian charm.

© Getty Images Adele's view from her living room at Beverly Hills looks down onto Rodeo Drive

Adele and Rich Paul's mega-mansion's pricey features

Adele and Rich's amazing features don't stop there. The two-storey property features eight bedrooms and 12 bathrooms, including a master suite with a sauna, steam room, office and terrace.

In addition to the wow-worthy views from their living room, it appears they've installed a pricey media wall to make their lounge even more comfortable.

© Instagram Adele's Beverly Hills home has a living room with a $4k feature

Fans got a glimpse inside the room recently when the London-born star shared a video on her Instagram dancing in front of the flat screen.

According to Christine Matthews, heating appliance expert at Gr8 Fires, the entire wall can range from $3k to $5k (£2k - £4k), though we expect Adele's budget might have even stretched further, given its premium finish.

© Instagram Adele and Rich confirmed they were moving in together with a photo outside their home

The enormous flat-screen television was almost too big to fit in Adele's video, and underneath the fire burned away, making the entire room look so cosy and inviting.

The house previously belonged to Sylvester Stallone, but it seems that, at first, he had a hard time finding a buyer.

© The MLS The singer bought the home from Sylvester Stallone

The Rocky actor initially attempted to sell his home for more than $100 million, but after having no luck securing a sell, he reduced it to $80 million.

The star made a further reduction when it was eventually sold to Adele and Rich for $58 million.