Stacey Solomon's major changes at home with Joe Swash following family announcement

Stacey Solomon and her husband, actor Joe Swash, delighted fans on Thursday when they announced a piece of thrilling family news.

The loved-up pair revealed they'll be starring in a BBC fly-on-the-wall reality series titled Stacey & Joe which promises to guide viewers "through the laughter, the tears and the craziness."

While fans lapped up the exciting announcement, Stacey got straight back to business – preparing their sprawling home, Pickle Cottage, for the new year.

© Instagram Stacey Solomon and her daughters, Belle and Rose, have been busy

Stacey took to Instagram to share the changes she was making to their countryside pad, revealing she, Belle and Rose had been busy taking down all of the Christmas decorations.

"Today was the day Christmas had to go," Stacey wrote. "Me, Belle and Rose have spent the day saying goodbye to the decorations."

Alongside a photo of a pristine house, Stacey wrote: "OMG it feels so good," referring to the refreshing feeling of having a clean house.

Though her dining room looks picture perfect, with not a piece of clutter in place, Stacey continued: "Now that Xmas is down I feel like I can really start thinking about the big January reset and how to declutter."

© Instagram Stacey Solomon loves decluttering

If you ask us, the house already looks spic and span, but given Stacey fronts a whole tv show about tidying up, we're not surprised she wants to make things even more minimal in her home!

Stacey Solomon's home décor

Joe and Stacey's cottage is mostly decorated in neutral cream shades, creating a calming environment for their ever expanding family, comprising five kids and a menagerie of animals.

The minimalist colour palette is ideal for Stacey, who likes to go wild with seasonal décor – the neutral base creates the perfect blank canvas for her outlandish easter, Halloween and Christmas decorations which always begin with a sensational door arch and continue throughout the family home.

© Instagram Stacey Solomon's home at Christmas

The only room that deviates from the natural-hued palette is Stacey and Joe's kitchen, which the mother of five painted black in spring 2024.

While black might seem an odd choice in such a light-coloured home – and for someone as bubbly as Stacey, the Loose Women host loved the look, writing of her transformation: "I actually didn’t realise how much cosier and just all round prettier painting it black would be. I was worried it might be harsh and dark but it feels so much more homely and actually feels brighter! I loved the white but omg this is special!"

© Instagram Stacey's kitchen features a farmhouse sink

Remind yourself of the makeover below…

We wonder if Stacey will act on any other impulses in the coming year…