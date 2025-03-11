Geri Halliwell-Horner announces plans to leave family home

Spice Girls singer Geri Halliwell-Horner has two gorgeous UK homes, but she'll be leaving them both behind next month when she heads across the pond on her US book tour.

The star took to Instagram to announce her plans to her 1.4 million followers with a list of the venues she'll be visiting in April to promote her Rosie Frost books.

Geri is heading on tour

Geri's first stop is New York, followed by Philadelphia, St. Louis, Atlanta and Miami.

Fans were thrilled with the news, with one writing: "Got my ticket to see you in New York so excited," and another adding: "YES! heading to [the] NYC one!" Others were not as happy, and they were left longing for other destinations. "Spain or England?" asked one, and: "Why won't you ever do Canada?" another quizzed.

© Getty Geri Halliwell-Horner was pictured with her two children and her stepdaughter during the British Grand Prix at Silverstone

Geri hasn't revealed if she will travel with her husband Christian Horner and her children, but the timings mean she could take her eight-year-old son Monty stateside as he will likely be on half term from school.

WATCH: Geri's heartfelt tribute to husband Christian

Country homes

© Photo: Instagram The star has many animals at her farm

The family have two sprawling country estates in Oxfordshire and Hertfordshire, and they have shared glimpses around both via social media.

Their Banbury home has a farm, with goats, horses, donkeys and chickens. It has been a labour of love for F1 star Christian and when interviewed by Luxury London in 2019, he said: "Restoring the farm has been my hobby – the way I put racing out of my mind. The main house is finished but now the barns are being converted. We’re currently putting the finishing touches to an indoor swimming pool."

Their family kitchen is amazing

Geri's orangery has been showcased online too, with its beautiful views across their royal-worthy, perfectly manicured gardens. It is where Geri enjoys her surprising hobby – sewing!

Another space at the vast property has a grand piano for all the family to enjoy. In a photo uploaded online, the singer showed she uses her piano top to display a wedding photo and her music awards.

The family's grand piano at home

At both residences, the kitchen appears to be the heart of the home where Geri enjoys cooking and baking. In Oxfordshire, she has a giant range cooker surrounded by shaker-style cabinets. The floor throughout is rustic tiles and again she has beautiful countryside views out of the window.

Love story

© Dave Benett Geri and Christian wed in 2015

Geri and Christian have been together since February 2014, announcing their engagement nine months later. They walked down the aisle on 15 May 2015, and the duo have amassed a £440 million fortune together.

The former singer is also a mum to her 18-year-old daughter Bluebell, while Christian has a daughter called Olivia with his ex-wife Beverley Allen.

In December last year, Geri supported Christian at Buckingham Palace when he received an incredible honour.

In an Instagram post she stood by the star with his medal, and she penned: "Today I had the honour of accompanying @christianhorner as he was made a Commander of the British Empire by his Majesty the King at Buckingham Palace.

"As a family, we are all incredibly proud of everything you have achieved in your 20 years @redbullracing and I know the Team feel the same. You are a leader, an innovator and a pathfinder and this distinction is a reflection of your dedication and services to motorsport. Congratulations!"