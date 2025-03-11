Anthony Hopkins's London home with royal neighbours that nearly 'went up in flames'

Like many, Sir Anthony Hopkins suffered an enormous loss at the beginning of this year when his Los Angeles home was hit by harrowing wildfires.

However, it wasn't the first time the Academy Award-winning actor had a house affected by fires, as his former home in London, where he lived with ex-wife Jennifer Lynton, almost burned down in 2000.

The Silence of the Lambs actor and Jennifer, who was his second wife, bought the home in the mid-1990s to use as his base in the UK.

© Getty Anthony Hopkins has shared a heartfelt message after he lost his home in the LA fires

At the time, the proud Welshman had recently returned to the UK after living in the States in the 1970s while pursuing his film career.

However, not long after buying the homes, Anthony's career on the big screen took off even further (following the Oscar success of The Silence of the Lambs).

Then, after he and Jennifer parted ways, Anthony relocated back to Los Angeles in 1998.

The fire at the home occurred in 2000 when Anthony was already back in LA, but it was reported at the time that Jennifer still lived there.

The Guardian also said at the time that the fire broke out on the second floor of the Kensington property.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Sir Anthony Hopkins pays tribute to late actor

According to the article, Anthony's prized possessions, including his coveted Best Actor Oscar, were saved.

The publication wrote: "A Fire Brigade spokesman said they had managed to contain the fierce fire on the second floor after a 45-minute battle to save the rest of the house.

© Instagram Anthony Hopkins at home in Los Angeles before it was hit by the wildfires

"The second floor bedroom in which the blaze broke out was badly damaged by fire, but the rest of the house was intact despite a small amount of smoke damage.

"According to the crews, there were a lot of photos, awards and statuettes around the house, including the Oscar.

© David Livingston Anthony Hopkins had homes in the UK and the US

"It was only a matter of minutes before the whole house went up in flames."



The four-storey home was located in the exclusive and affluent area of Kensington.

© Julian Parker Princess Diana lived in Kensington

The plush part of London is, of course, where royalty resides. In the 1990s, Princess Diana lived in an apartment in Kensington Palace. In later years, both her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, would eventually move in with their respective wives.

To this day, Princess Eugenie, daughter of Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew, has a base at Kensington Palace, known as Ivy Cottage, which she and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, use as their UK residence.

© UK Press via Getty Images Princess Eugenie still lives in Kensington

Sir Anthony Hopkins's property portfolio with unfortunate history

The 87-year-old's home in London, sadly, isn't the only house that has been plagued by fires.

Up until 2021, Anthony's primary residence was his Malibu property that he purchased in 2001. However, in 2018, the house narrowly avoided total destruction during the Woolsey Fire.

© Getty Images Anthony and his wife Stella's Pacific Palisades home was destroyed by the fire

After selling his Malibu home for $10.5m – more than double what he paid in 2001 – he moved into a mammoth house in the Pacific Palisades.

But in January of this year, his four-bedroom colonial-style home, which he bought for $6 million, was burnt to the ground.

Writing on Instagram in the aftermath of the fires, Anthony said: "As we all struggle to heal from the devastation of these fires, it's important we remember that the only thing we take with us is the love we give."