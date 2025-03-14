Pippa Middleton's glimpse inside birthday party barn as daughter Grace turns 4

Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews are likely to have a fun-filled weekend ahead as their second child, Grace, is turning four.

The Princess of Wales's sister and her husband – a former professional racing driver and hedge fund manager – have been married since 2017, and they are also proud parents to their eldest, Arthur, aged six, and their youngest, Rose, aged two.

While the royals' relatives are extremely private about their family life and have never shown photos of their three children, royal fans can get an idea about what birthday party celebrations might look like in the Matthews family household.

Pippa and James own and live on Bucklebury Farm in Berkshire. Not only is it where the family of five calls home, but it's also run as a business venture as the farm is open for the public to enjoy for part of the year.

The official Instagram account for Bucklebury Farm is frequently sharing updates on the farm and services they offer, including renting out spaces in their lovely looking party barn to host birthday celebrations for children.

© Instagram, Bucklebury Farm Bucklebury Farm host children's birthday parties

A photo shared on their social media account shows a rustic-looking room at the farm that resembles the perfect space for a children's birthday party.

The room is painted white with wooden beams, doors and furniture, giving it a wonderful countryside touch.

The floor space is generous and, in the photo, they've laid children's yoga mats out for party-goers to use and in the corner is a large table draped in red gingham with beautiful glasses, plates with delicious food and vases of bright yellow tulips.

We can imagine that Pippa and James throw equally brilliant parties for all of their children when it's their birthday.

© PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo Pippa is mother to three children

Pippa and James' impressive £15m estate in Berkshire

Pippa and James purchased Bucklebury Farm for £1.5 million shortly after they wed, and the farm then became part of their existing estate in Bucklebury, which they acquired for £15 million in 2022.

The couple's private home is a short distance from the farm and sits on the estate, which is closed off from the public.

© Shutterstock Pippa and her family live in Berkshire

The estate, as a whole, is made up of more than 150 acres of land, so Pippa and James have an abundance of space for their family to enjoy.

However, their property journey hasn't always been smooth sailing for the couple.

© Getty Princess Kate and Pippa Middleton in the Royal Box on Centre Court at Wimbledon

After acquiring the farm, Pippa and James submitted plans to West Berkshire Council to build an indoor play barn for children, as well as a café and a farm shop with outdoor seating, yet according to BerkshireLive, the pair reportedly neglected to apply for permission to build the covered seating area.

© Getty Pippa and James married in 2017

However, they were eventually given permission to proceed with the play barn, as well as a storage building, toilets and a 100-vehicle car park.

On Bucklebury, Pippa also runs The Lodge, which typically opens in the summer and is available to rent for summer stays, parties, yoga and Pilates classes, hot desking and more.