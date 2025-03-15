Michael Strahan's multi-million dollar Bahamas home is highlighted by twin daughters as they enjoy luxury getaway

Michael Strahan has an impressive property portfolio and his daughters gave a glimpse at one of his magnificent homes during a recent sun-soaked getaway.

Isabella and Sophia showed off their dad's beautiful Bahamas home in a series of snapshots which are sure to make fans green with envy.

Taking to Instagram, the twins proved they're having the time of their lives as they were reunited for spring break.

The siblings indulged their friends who tagged along for the vacation and both shared photos from their time away.

Michael's beautiful home with its floor-to-ceiling glass windows over-looking the beach could be seen in the stunning images.

© Instagram Isabella and Sophie said they were starting spring break off right

Located directly on the sand, the property has amazing views and is a holiday home of epic proportions.

The Good Morning America host is based in New York but regularly escapes the city for the spectacular location.

© Instagram Michael's second home is spectacular

He's more eager than ever to enjoy what life has to offer after a tough 18 months which saw Isabella battle a brain tumour.

He's indicated he plans to eventually retire from television, prioritizing family and enjoying life.

LUXURY GETAWAY

© Instagram BEACH HIDEAWAY

OUTDOOR SHOWER

© Instagram MODERN

During an appearance on In Depth with Graham Bensinger, Michael confessed: "I like company, I like vacations. I'm at the point in life when I just want to enjoy it. I don't want to work forever, I want to enjoy life at some point."

The 53-year-old former NFL pro balances his morning show career with appearances on FOX's NFL on Sundays, the latest incarnation of Pyramid on ABC, plus his own eponymous apparel and lifestyle brand.

© Instagram They're enjoying their time away following a difficult 18 months

While Michael continues to ramp up his entrepreneurial and hosting ventures, in a recent conversation with Forbes, he spoke about considering retirement and revealed that he even had a "window" in mind.

Reflecting on his life now as an empty nester, and specifically the challenges he faced over the past year with his daughter's health, he explained that he had "a soft landing in mind," although added: "I won't go cold turkey on everything, but I see myself slowly dropping different things until eventually you'll just find me on the golf course."

Michael is a proud dad

He's also a first-time granddad after his oldest daughter Tanita welcomed a baby boy, and he added: "Time is the one thing that once it's gone, you can never get it back. I'm very conscious of that, being a dad. That's what has led me to think more about the end of my career."