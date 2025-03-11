Will Kirk's rarely-seen daughter steals the spotlight in major family update

The Repair Shop's Will Kirk delighted fans on Monday when he shared a glimpse of his daughter getting stuck in with a major home renovation.

In a clip shared to Instagram, the tot, who Will shares with his wife Polly Snowdon, was shown painting wooden panelling using an off-white shade with a soft pink hue. The curly-haired youngster had her arm outstretched and looked so sweet dressed in a pastel pink top dotted with flowers.

Take a look in the video below...

WATCH: Will Kirk’s daughter steals the limelight in new video detailing major home update

Elsewhere, Will included snippets of Polly peeling off old wallpaper, as well as videos of himself sanding the floorboards, plastering and clearing out an old fireplace.

Addressing his followers, the 39-year-old said: "Last year, we packed up our life in London and said goodbye to our flat and moved into our first house. It's a new project and one slightly larger than what I'm used to.

© Instagram Will Kirk welcomed his daughter in July 2022

"I've been doing the majority of the work myself with a little bit of help from my wife and my daughter. I've had to learn lots and lots of new skills, as well as making use of some of my restoration skills."

He finished by adding: "It's going to be a long journey, but hopefully you'll follow me along the way." Meanwhile, in his caption, he added: "Looking forward to sharing a different kind of restoration journey with you."

Will's fans and friends quickly inundated the comments section with messages of praise. "Good for you Will! What an exciting project for you & your lovely family!" wrote one, while a second noted: "Congratulations on your new home! It will be beautiful once finished & you'll love it even more because you and your family have put your heart and soul into it."

© Instagram Will and his wife Polly share two children together

A third chimed in: "You know this house is going to be a stunner!!!"

Will announced that he and his brood had relocated to the countryside back in November last year. At the time, he shared a photo of himself clad in outdoor gear and with one arm resting on a metal gate. In his caption, he shared: "Adjusting to life in the country."

Earlier this year, Will spoke about the move during an appearance on Alan Titchmarsh's Love Your Weekend. "Since I last saw you, I moved from a flat in London, and I've moved out to Surrey in a Victorian house. I've been doing a lot of gardening."

The father-of-two continued: "I have got a garden. Back in London, I had a balcony with a few dying plants, and now I have got a garden.

© ITV Will Kirk on Alan Titchmarsh's Love Your Weekend

"My wife was very firm with, 'Let's start with the inside of the house first before we paint the front door and start doing the garden,' but I went straight to the garden."

Laughing, he continued: "The people before us had a hot tub there. There is a big brown patch, and I thought, 'What would Alan do?'"