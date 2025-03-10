GMA's Michael Strahan reveals his 'big' concern for twin daughters

Michael Strahan may be a doting and caring father, but that doesn't stop him from being a protective one, especially when his daughters are concerned.

The TV personality and Good Morning America co-anchor stopped by The Kelly Clarkson Show on Thursday, March 6, guest hosted by Roy Wood Jr.

Conversation between the pair spanned Michael's tenure with FOX and ABC to his life as a father and grandfather, speaking in gushing terms about his grandson Onyx and wanting himself to be dubbed "Big Papa" instead of just "grandpa."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Michael Strahan's daughter Isabella rings the bell following end of chemo treatment

The attention then turned to his two twin daughters, the youngest of his four kids, 20-year-olds Isabella and Sophia (shared with his second ex-wife Jean Muggli), and he was asked about how Isabella is doing now, having been diagnosed with medulloblastoma, the most common form of cancer among children, in 2023.

She was declared cancer free in July 2024 and has since returned to school at the University of Southern California after taking a semester off for her treatment and recovery.

"An absolutely amazing young woman," Michael proudly said of his daughter, saying she was "doing great" and back in school, so much so that he jokingly called her out for reverting to her prior antics.

© Instagram Michael's two youngest, twins Isabella and Sophia

"I know she's doing well That's really where she is," he quipped.

He also revealed to the crowd that she has a boyfriend now, with the studio audience immediately going into knowing "oohs" and Roy adding an "uh oh," to their chorus. "Are you one of them Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Bad Boys, intimidate the boyfriend when you meet him?" he wondered.

© Getty Images Michael joked about being nervous of his daughters' partners because of their size

"I've done that before," Michael admitted, referring to his oldest daughter Tanita, although wanted to instead be the kind of father they could bring their boyfriend home to. "I've got to tone it down," he confessed. "But I do size them up."

He then revealed the other reason why he didn't want to be the intimidating kind to her boyfriend, citing her twin Sophia's own partner, adding that both of their significant others coincidentally happen to be members of college baseball teams. "I don't know where the baseball players came from!"

© Getty Images He is also a father to daughter Tanita, who is now a mom of her own to son Onyx

"But these are some big kids! I'm not going to lie to you, Roy," the dad-of-four continued, admitting he needed to "stay in the gym" if he wanted to keep up with them and come off as imposing.

He even joked that if Isabella's boyfriend "acts up," he was worried enough that he'd have to call the boy's dad or his friends "for back up" because "these are pretty big kids." The comedian fired back with: "That's not Big Papa behavior! That's young granddaddy behavior."

© Getty Images "I've got to tone it down. But I do size [their boyfriends] up."

Sophia is a student at Duke University, where Isabella received her cancer treatment. She even started a YouTube channel documenting her journey with the disease, pledging all the earnings from the channel to Duke's children's hospital.