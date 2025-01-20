Roman Kemp's mum Shirlie is sensational in risqué cowgirl outfit with fringe skirt

Shirlie Kemp looked nothing short of sensational in a photograph she shared online wearing a daring cowgirl outfit, complete with a fabulous, fringed skirt.

The former singer and dancer was sharing some old snaps from her popstar days performing with Wham! star George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley, and the first showed her risqué get-up.

Shirlie, 63, was wearing a brown fringed skirt paired with seriously stylish cowgirl boots. The star polished off the look with a cropped chequered shirt with a fringe waistcoat and red neckerchief.

The performer-turned-interior design guru shared some insight in the caption for her fans, who were thrilled to see the trip down memory lane.

"I sometimes wonder about the pressure of being exposed to so much visually these days and the impact it puts on young people and how they find their own passions and talents without feeling a failure with all that's put in front of them," she mused.

"My biggest influence when I was young was Top of The Pops. Pans People were my idols… When [Wham!] got a record deal and recorded their songs they needed a way to promote them, they asked me to do our dance so we made up routines to perform on stage!"

She added: "I had never been on stage in my life but agreed to be part of it and didn't actually think it would go much further… but I could do it because of my love for dancing as a seven year old."

Other incredible photos on the Instagram post saw Shirlie joined by her Pepsi, her pop co-star, as well as the late music icon George, who died in 2016, and fellow frontman and songwriter Andrew.

Fans inundated Shirlie with compliments and memories of the period. "You Shirley was [sic] my style icon even your hairstyles!! Looking back at the photos fills me with happy memories!!

"Think you should do Strictly this year??"

Another wrote: "You brought the world so much joy," as a third quipped: "Thank heaven you did, Martin seeing you on TOTP in your little white dress was a game changer forever."

Shirlie and Martin's family and home life

Leaving their popstar days behind, Martin, who played bass for fellow 80s juggernaut Spandau Ballet, and Shirlie married in 1988 and went on to welcome two children, Harley Moon and Roman, who has himself blossomed into a successful TV star.

Not only do Shirlie and Martin provide their fans and followers with serious house envy after renovating their Victorian property from the ground up, but they keep it real when it comes to navigating family life in the public eye.

In an interview with HELLO! last October, the couple spoke about how they've managed to keep their spark alive and how proud of the family they've created.

"Fame is a difficult thing to cope with full stop and you have to get your head around it," Martin began. "It's something that I worried about with Roman when he was younger, going into the same industry [as us].

"It's a difficult thing, but Roman's got his feet on the ground, and I'm really happy for him."

The former Spandau Ballet member added: "What you find is when your kids grow up and they leave home, you become boyfriend and girlfriend again.

"You go back to the beginning and back to how you used to be.

"Me and Shirlie have a relationship with the kids where we talk about anything and everything. There's nothing that can embarrass us, we will only find the fun in things."