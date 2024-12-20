Shirlie Kemp reveals 2025 plans at sprawling home with Martin

While social media is awash with Christmas decorations as the country prepares to celebrate the holidays, Shirlie Kemp, 62, has already begun looking into her home plans with her husband Martin, 63, in the new year.

In 2025, the Pepsi & Shirlie star plans to spend more time than ever in her garden once the weather warms up. Showing off her garden transformation, she wrote: "So looking forward to sitting here in the spring."

© Instagram The Kemps plan to spend more time in the garden in 2025

The clip showed a bare wooden pergola covering a small patio area where Shirlie and Martin can place a table and chairs, accessed via mini stepping stones through the pebbles. Several raised flower beds are peppered throughout the surrounding area, filled with soil and ready for the couple to plant fresh homegrown fruits and vegetables.

It backs onto a grass area with a small firepit, offering the perfect spot for the former Spandau Ballet star and the Wham! singer to unwind with their two kids Roman and Harley Moon.

Shirlie and Martin's garden

© Instagram Martin and Shirlie Kemp converted an old pigshed

Since purchasing their beautiful Victorian home in 2021, Shirlie and Martin have been putting hours of work into bringing their vision to life, showing off their labour of love on the dedicated home Instagram account, @maisionnumber9.

When it comes to the garden, they successfully transformed the pathway to their second cottage and overhauled 'Piglet' from an unloved outhouse to a stunning work space.

© Instagram The Kemps cottage seen from the outside

One area that was beyond saving, however, was their "derelict" greenhouse.

"Although we have achieved most of the things that needed repairing and restoring, the broken greenhouse was one thing that I wasn't able to tick off the list!" Shirlie told her Instagram followers.

"There's always things you wish you had done differently, and I so wish I could have restored this as I have always wanted a greenhouse, but it was actually positioned so close to the trees that it's quite dangerous and that's the reason it became derelict in the first place."

© Instagram Martin Kemp is often pictured working on their garden

This hasn't put them off focusing on their garden, with Shirlie telling HELLO!: "Martin's always out in the garden. He's always cleaning like cutting the grass, cutting the hedges. I would change everything."

Home renovation

© Instagram Martin and Shirlie are transforming their 'run down' home for themselves and their two adult children Roman and Harley Moon

In the same chat, the 'Heartache' singer opened up about why they left behind their former home, which they had also renovated to their taste.

"We took an old house that was completely run down, and we knocked every single wall and ceiling down that you can imagine and we rebuilt something that would be perfect for us. That is what we have now and what we're doing now is just finishing touches.

"That was always something that we spoke about when we were moving from house to house. We tried new houses and old houses, but we always said we'd love to find something we could do from scratch. And that is what happened, that was the ultimate dream," she said.

