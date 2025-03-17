Harrison Ford's $15m post-divorce bachelor penthouse in NYC

Harrison Ford has owned some impressive properties over the years.

Today, the Indiana Jones legend has a beautiful home in Brentwood, California, and an enormous ranch in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, under his belt.

Harrison and his wife, Ally McBeal star Calista Flockhart, generally split their time between Brentwood and Jackson Hole, but have made no secret of how much they love the privacy and quietness that the secluded ranch offers.

© Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock Harrison Ford and wife Calista Flockhart wed in 2010

But these two properties aren't the only homes he's acquired throughout his decades-long and successful career.

Harrison Ford's penthouse suite he bought after his divorce

Harrison was once the proud owner of a luxury penthouse apartment in Chelsea, an exclusive area on the West Side of Manhattan.

According to Curbed New York, the actor parted with $5.3 million to buy a four-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bathroom penthouse atop 206 West 17th Street in early 2002.

Previously, Harrison lived a short distance away in another condo on Central Park West but after his split from his second wife, Melissa Mathison, he moved out to begin a new chapter.

Amid his ongoing divorce at the time, which was finalized in 2004, Harrison then found his Chelsea pad and swiftly moved in.

© Getty Images Harrison used to own a luxury loft apartment in Chelsea, NYC

The loft-style property boasted 5,500 square footage complete with a private roof terrace affording him a further 2,300 square footage.

Though Harrison was recently single, and no doubt gave his penthouse bachelor pad status, it wasn't long before the actor met his future wife, Calista.

© Kevin Winter Harrison bought the property not long before meeting and falling in love with Calista Flockhart

Calista and Harrison first met at the Golden Globes in 2002 and later struck up a romance. After years of dating, the Fugitive actor then popped the question on Valentine's Day in 2009.

They wed the following year in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

© Getty Harrison Ford has an impressive property portfolio

Harrison Ford's impressive profit on NYC penthouse loft

The same year Harrison and Calista became husband and wife, Harrison decided to put his Chelsea loft on the market.

Almost ten years had passed and so, unsurprisingly, the value had increased dramatically.

Harrison Ford: 5 suprising facts © Getty Images 1. Advertising man Alongside his acting career, Harrison became a major figure in Japan due to his appearances in several commercials. His most notable endorsement was for Kirin Lager. 2. Hollywood heartthrob In his younger years, Harrison portrayed iconic characters like Hans Solo and Indiana Jones, earning him swooning fans. Off camera, Harrison he was married three times and had a three-month romantic affair with Carrie Fisher during the filming of Star Wars. 3. Real-life pilot Harrison isn't just a pilot in The Expendables - he's a trained aviator who has saved people in real life. Though never asked by authorities, the actor owns multiple planes and helicopters putting his skills to good use. In 2001, he rescued a lost Boy Scout in Wyoming’s Yellowstone, according to ABC News. 4. Spider Ford While celebrities often have planets named after them, Harrison has a spider species named in his honour. The spider species Calponia harrisonfordi was named after him according to the Sydney Morning Herald. 5. Signature chin scar One of Harrison's distinct features is his chin scar, which he explained to Parade was the result of "a fast car crash." When he was younger, he was driving to work and veered into a telephone pole while trying to put on his seatbelt.

Harrison listed the property in 2010 for $16 million. Over $10 million more than what he bought it for.

The property likely grew in value due to natural inflation, the increase of high-value properties in the area, plus the star quality of Harrison being a previous owner.

© Getty Images These days Harrison loves escaping to his ranch in Jackson Hole, Wyoming

Not to mention the work that Harrison had done on the property after hiring the esteemed company 1100 Architect to conduct renovations.

According to Top Ten Real Estate Deals, the father-of-four hired builders to transform the home entirely with luxury materials, giving it a modern, minimalist finish.

It took the star a little while to find a buyer, though. Despite listing the ultra-luxe home for $16m, he eventually sold it at the end of 2012 to a buyer who offered $15 million.