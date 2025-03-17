Danny Jones and his wife, Georgia, packed up their belongings and moved into a new house at the end of the last year.

The couple, who share their son, Cooper, upsized into an impressive abode, and they have undergone renovations to put their own stamp on their dream home.

Danny and Georgia, who have been subjected to headlines in recent weeks after the McFly singer was filmed kissing Maura Higgins at the BRITs at the beginning of this month, have shared glimpses inside the new property on their social media and, from what we can see, it's beautifully cosy.

© David Fisher/Shutterstock Danny Jones and Georgia Horsley at the NTAs in 2024

Danny and Georgia's cosy lounge amid ongoing renovations

One room that the pair have shown off is their stylish lounge.

The living area features a large television unit which has been placed on the wall as the focal point of the generously sized room.

© Instagram Georgia and Danny's living area at their new home

A rectangular fireplace is tucked neatly underneath, perfect for adding more cosy comfort during the chilly months. On either side of the TV wall are bookcases lined with books, plant pots and pretty ornaments.

On the floor, they have placed a circular coffee table on top of an abstract-print rug to add comfort underfoot from the wooden floors.

© Instagram The couple and their son, Cooper, moved into a new house at the end of last year

There is also plenty of seating including a grey three-piece sofa facing the coffee table and TV unit, while on the back wall sits a matching grey armchair.

Tucked away in between the chair and storage cupboards are what appear to be two grey beanbag chairs.

© Instagram They underwent renovation work on their new property

Another snapshot that Danny shared on his Instagram was the living room looking completely bare as he shared their renovation journey.

It's not clear if this was the room immediately after they moved in, or indeed if they're set to unveil a new, converted lounge, but the freeze frame shows just how vast the open-plan room is.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images Danny has since issued a public apology for the kiss

Danny Jones's wife 'leaves home' amid kissing scandal

In the wake of the video published by The Sun, Danny has since apologised.

Issuing a statement on his Instagram, the 'Obviously' hitmaker said in part: "I want to deeply apologise to my wife and family for putting them in this situation. I love them so much and we'll continue to deal with this privately."

The Sun is now reporting that Georgia has left the family home behind to stay with a friend amid the ongoing fallout from the video.

However, neither Danny nor Georgia has spoken out to confirm or deny this and aren't likely to, given his statement.

Georgia opened up about the stress of moving home last year View post on Instagram

Instead, Georgia appears to be keeping to a routine according to her public Instagram.

The mother-of-one shared a sweet photo of Cooper wearing some shades and playing on a games console, captioned with a simple blue love-heart emoji.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the podcaster and former model was making the most of the sunny spring weather and shared a photo of some pretty daffodils.