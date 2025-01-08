Meghan Markle carries Princess Lilibet through paradise garden at Montecito home in new clip

On Tuesday, Meghan Markle shared the sad news that her beloved beagle, Guy, has passed away. She revealed the heartbreaking news with a beautiful video Instagram, which was a montage of clips from Guy's life.

During the video, a rare photo popped up of Meghan Markle carrying her daughter Princess Lilibet. The image appears to have been taken in the grounds of her and Prince Harry's stunning seven acre garden, and shows the Duchess striding along with her young daughter on her hip.

Meghan looked so wholesome in sweet photo with Lilibet and her dogs

The 43-year-old is wearing a relaxed white shirt, light wash jeans, brown mules and a large straw sun hat. She swings a basket as she walks past her pool area and two of her dogs, including Guy, could be seen nearby. The image also showcased the couple's verdant lawn, pristine patio and gorgeous shrubbery. Their outdoor space is flanked by lots of trees, making the estate even more private than it already is thanks to its hilltop location.

Garden of dreams

© Netflix Prince Harry and Meghan's garden has a hill which is perfect for water fun

This is not the first glimpse into the royals' garden we've had as they invited cameras into their home for their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan.

© Netflix Prince Harry and Meghan's garden has been shown off before

Sweet moments included in the hit show were Prince Archie playing football on their massive lawn, the mother-son duo feeding their chickens and Harry and Archie picking oranges from the trees.

Other amazing features include Meghan's kitchen garden and a huge play area for the children.

It's two palm trees in the garden that are very sentimental to the family, as Meghan revealed when speaking to The Cut. "One of the first things my husband saw when we walked around the house was those two palm trees. See how they’re connected at the bottom? He goes, 'My love, it’s us.' And now every day when Archie goes by us, he says, 'Hi, Momma. Hi, Papa.'"

Is Meghan's new series filmed at their home?

© Courtesy of Netflix Alice Waters, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in episode 108 of With Love, Meghan. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix© 2024

The Duchess has teased her new Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, on Instagram and although at first glance it could appear to be shot at their palace-like mansion, it is in fact a rental property used for filming purposes.

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in episode 105 of With Love, Meghan. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

An $8 million mansion was used for the eight-part series and in the preview for the show fans got to see the jaw-dropping pantry, pristine kitchen garden and immaculate cooking space. It looks like Meghan is right at home as she cooks and chats in the kitchen!