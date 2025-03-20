Amanda Owen gives an update on controversial decision at family home

Amanda Owen now homeschools her son Sydney, and in a candid update from their farm on Wednesday, she revealed a clever way that her son stays up to date with world events.

"Life on the farm is all about learning, whether it’s caring for animals, understanding the seasons, or discovering the world beyond our fields. That’s why @theweekjunior has been a game-changer for us! With 9 curious minds in our house, there’s always a thirst for knowledge and this brilliant magazine delivers," explained Amanda.

WATCH: Amanda Owen reveals she lost sleep over stressful project

She continued to say that it has "sparked family conversations, encouraged reading for pleasure and even inspired a few new hobbies" for her kids.

It was earlier in March when Amanda revealed that she was now homeschooling one of her brood, but at the time she didn't reveal who and her comments section was full of curious fans.

"Which child are you home schooling? It must be exhausting for you but also rewarding and a great place for the children to grow up in," one wrote, and: "Would love to be doing all of that except home schooling my idea of hell! Who has quit school?" added another. A third remarked: "Homeschooling? Call it home educating that sounds more fun."

The topic of teaching your children from home, rather than them being enrolled into school is one filled with fierce debate. The UK government states: "You must make sure your child receives a full-time education from the age of 5" but this can be under home provisions. The website also explains that you do not have to follow the national curriculum, so what topics are on the agenda can be set by Amanda herself.

© Bruce Adams/ANL/Shutterstock Clive and Amanda share nine children

The Our Yorkshire Farm star has been forced to defend her unconventional parenting before, and she often showcases online how her children learn from their rural lives.

The mother-of-nine has previously been looked into by social services. "I got a yellow flag from social services...," the mother has previously admitted. "I believe there is a happy medium whereby you do let the kids climb trees," she revealed while speaking at the Hay Festival of Literature & Arts.

New home

© Instagram Reuben has helped his mum restore the house

The family have recently moved into their new home, Anty John's, which is close to their farm Ravenseat. Amanda and her ex-partner Clive first purchased the derelict farmhouse in 2020, while it was a ruin with a caved-in roof, and it has taken years to painstakingly restore. The residence was bought via auction and it was originally listed for a guide price of £180,000, but it is unknown how much the Owens actually paid.



The project has been a painstaking one

It was a pinnacle moment for the whole family when the property was given electricity for the very first time in its existence. They gathered everyone for an exciting switch which was shown on their Channel 4 show. At the time, Amanda explained she felt like it was a visual sign to neighbours that they were "getting on" with the build and making good progress. We can't wait to see more updates and nor can the fans!